NNPP is the fastest growing political party, not Northern affair – Prof. Alkali

Alkali, who is also a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said that some people wrongly described NNPP as being predominantly in Kano.

According to him, the party in the last four months has grown in leaps and bounds and built structure in all states of the federation.

Alkali, also a former pro-chancellor of the Federal University of Technology Minna (FUTMinna), noted that it was a misconception to think that NNPP is a small political party and that it could not go far.

He said that the party had been able to build structures, mobilising members and had candidates for governorship, national and state houses of assembly.

“Every political party in Nigeria and in Africa started somewhere. No political party just became a full political party over night.

“Every political party has its internal challenges, but we are not the kind of political party you can describe as being full of crisis.

“This is not a small party, in fact, it is the fastest growing political party in the country. We are on ground. NNPP is not a Kano affair or a northern affair,” Alkali, a professor of political science and economy, added.

The chairman said that the party was working to resolve few crisis within the party.

“The party is working in every state of the federation to ensure that wherever there are problems, we handle those problems,” he said.

He said that the party had in place, a reconciliation committee at the national and zonal levels to resolve all perceived disagreements.

Alkali said that the party’s door remained open to all who were ready to sacrifice for the nation rather than dealing merchants.

“There are people who are willing to support NNPP but for now, they want to keep quiet. They talk to us. They tell us that they are there for us but we should give them time.

“By the time these mature, things will change. If is only when we begin campaign and start to prepare for elections, then the picture will become clearer,” he added.

On NNPP’s spread in the Southeast, Alkali said that the party was making an inroad into the region, saying that the resistance to change was the major issues at the region.

“Technically speaking, there is always resistance to change. PDP has remained strong in that region,” he said.