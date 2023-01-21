Nnamani restates support for Tinubu despite PDP suspension

Pulse reports that the Senator representing Enugu East Senatorial district at the Red Chamber, alongside seven other party members from Imo and Ekiti states were suspended by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the main opposition party on Friday, January 20, 2023.

Nnamani has made open his preference for Tinubu over his own party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and has continued to publicly campaign for the former Lagos State Governor, especially on Twitter.

Recall that both Tinubu and Nnamani have a relationship that dated back to when they both governed Lagos and Enugu states respectively between 1999-2007.

Announcing the suspension in a statement signed by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Friday, the party accused the senator of engaging in anti-party activities.

Also suspended for a similar allegation were Fayose Oluwajomiloju John, the son of a former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, Chief Chris Ogbu from Imo State; Ayeni Funso; Ajijola Lateef Oladimeji; Emiola Adenike Jennifer; Ajayi Babatunde Samuel; Olayinka James Olalere; and Akerele Oluyinka.

Nnamani restates support for Tinubu: However, shortly after his suspension was made public, the Enugu Senator took to his Twitter page where he engaged users who reacted to the development.

One of the reactions came from the spokesman of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, who noted that the decision of the PDP would have no consequences as Nnamani remains a candidate in the forthcoming senatorial election under the party despite the suspension.

Commenting on Keyamo's message, the senator quote-tweeted the post with two images and a terse caption that reads, "To God be the glory #Chimaroke #ebeano."