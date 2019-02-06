Nigerians have reacted to a statement made by Governor Nasir El-Rufai during a programme that was aired on Nigeria Television Authority (NTA).

El-Rufai, on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, warned against foreign interference in Nigeria’s affairs.

The Kaduna state Governor said “Those that are calling for everyone to come and intervene in Nigeria, we are waiting for the person that will come and intervene. They will go back in body bags. Because nobody will come to Nigeria and tell us how to run our country.

“We’ve got that independence and we are trying to run our country as decently as possible and we know the history of those countries that are trying to teach us these things; we have read their history. We also know that in their stages of development they went through these challenges.

“So, please, let’s work together; let’s advise one another but don’t lecture us.”

The US, UK, EU had issued a statement calling for the resolution of the issues arising from the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen by President Buhari.

Reactions on social media

El-Rufai’s statement however did not go down well with most Nigerians on social media.

Here are some reactions on Twitter below:

Also, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has threatened to pull out of the Peace Accord which it signed ahead of the general elections.