Nigerians expect a lot from you, APC urges NASS to work with executive

Nurudeen Shotayo

Adamu urged Akpabio to use his experience and knowledge to foster a harmonious relationship between the two arms of government.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio visits APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu. [Facebook:GodwillObotAkpabio]
President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio visits APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu. [Facebook:GodwillObotAkpabio]

The APC also appealed to the legislators to collaborate with the executive arm of government led by President Bola Tinubu.

The party's National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, gave the charge when the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio led members of the Senate on Sallah homage to his Keffi residence in Nasarawa State on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

This was contained in a statement made available to the press on Saturday evening.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio visits APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu. [Facebook:GodwillObotAkpabio]
President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio visits APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu. [Facebook:GodwillObotAkpabio]

The National Chairman used the occasion to congratulate Akpabio and Senator Jibrin Barau on their emergence as the President and Deputy Senate President, respectively.

Adamu, who noted that the outcome of the National Assembly election was a great relief to the party, told the principal officers that it was now time to focus on governance.

He stressed the need for effective collaboration between the legislature and the executive in the overall interest of the Nigerian people.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio visits APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu. [Facebook:GodwillObotAkpabio]
President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio visits APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu. [Facebook:GodwillObotAkpabio] Pulse Nigeria
The statement partly read: ”I congratulate you and your deputy on your emergence as the President of the Senate and Deputy President of the Senate respectively. Your emergence was a great relief to the party.

"Contests for offices are over, it is now time for governance. There must be effective collaboration between the Legislature and the Executive in the overall interest of our people.

“Nigerians expect a lot through you and that can only be achieved through a united legislature and the executive working in sync in bipartisan manner.

"As the President of the Senate and Chairman of the National Assembly, you have the knowledge, experience and what it takes for the two arms of government to work in harmony for the peace and development of our country,” Adamu said.

