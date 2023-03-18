ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerians believe APC, they will vote for us again, says Buhari

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari says outcomes of the Governorship and State of Assembly elections will favour the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the country as Nigerians know the party “means what it says, and says what it means.’’

Buhari said that he was not surprised at the results of the Presidential elections on February 25, 2023, which saw Sen. Bola Tinubu emerging as President-elect, since the APC campaigns were thorough, and detailed.

“I am sure we are going to win, again,’’ he reassured.

The president urged the electorate to follow their conscience in choosing the right leaders, both state executives and legislatures, admonishing that the era of vote buying had been diminished.

“I am aware that the money is not there like before for people to sway voters, like they used to do.

”And if they bring out money now, the people should pocket it and still vote their conscience,’’ Buhari said.

The president said that the APC followed the constitutional procedure for the entire electoral process, choosing a party Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu.

Buhari said Adamu had served as a two-term Governor in Nasarawa State, and legislator in the Senate, with an experience that would secure the electoral value and relevance of the party.

He said: “Nigerians trust us because we mean what we say and say what we mean. We have maintained that trust.

”We told Nigerians that we will work for them, and we have done our best in education and health facilities, and Nigerians appreciate our efforts,’’ he said.

On deepening of democratic culture and rising awareness among Nigerians, the president said the media had played a major role in empowering people with information on their rights, and providing a platform for voters to challenge leaders on promises and records.

“The media is doing very well in creating awareness and enabling the right conversation. You can hear the tough questions for leaders during interviews on TV, radio and other platforms, and the journalists always press for answers,’’ he noted.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Buhari’s family members and aides also voted at the ward.

News Agency Of Nigeria

