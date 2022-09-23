RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Nigeria will benefit immensely if Tinubu is elected president - Group

News Agency Of Nigeria

A political support group, Tinubu Project Beyond 2023, says Nigeria will benefit immensely if the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is given the opportunity to lead Nigeria in 2023.

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
Okpanachi said that in Tinubu, the APC has given Nigerians the opportunity to taste good governance, national governance, unity of purpose in governance from 2023.

He described Tinubu as a thoroughbred politician with vision, capacity, bridge builder who has the capacity to manage Nigeria diversity for the benefit of all.

“For the first time, we are going to have a thoroughbred politician as president in this country.

“Also for the first time we are going to have somebody that is coming with a very refined knowledge and robust background in the private sector to govern Nigeria.

“You can imagine the marriage between a celebrated refined politician of Asiwaju status with his background in the private sector.

“You can imagine what Nigeria will benefit in terms of explosive good governance and better life for Nigerians. Tinubu has done it before and he will do it again in 2023 and beyond,’’ Realwan said.

He said that if elected, Tinubu would once again demonstrate his capacity to manage Nigeria’s diversity like he did as governor of Lagos state, where he appointed competent hands across board without fear or favour.

“Our diversity is the great strength any nation can wish for. Unfortunately, we have not been able to take advantage of the diversity. If we take advantage of the diversity the country will be better for it.’’

Realwan said that Tinubu’s ticket was not just for APC, as it was a pan Nigerian ticket, describing him as a politician connected to Nigerians from all parts of the country, down to the grassroots.

“It only the likes of late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Late Sardauna of Sokoto, Late Nnamdi Azikiwe that you can find the quality, the acceptance Asiwaju enjoy.

“In this era, there is no politician that can compete with Asiwaju in terms of political good will.’’

Okpanachi said that for over 30 years ago, Tinubu has been investing in Nigerians across board without asking anybody for something in return.

The National Chairman, Coalition of APC Support Groups, Mr Adewale Adeogun, said that Nigeria needed Tinubu in 2023 because of his experience and capacity

He urged all APC support groups to return to the polling units and canvass for votes for Tinubu as the election campaign commence on Sept. 28.

Adeogun, who commended the group for strategising to moblise for Tinubu, said that the group stated in 2010 when nobody even thought Tinubu would be contesting for presidency.

“The good thing about this group is that they are taking of beyond 2023 when others are talking about 2023. That means that they are sure of Tinubu’s victory,’’ Adeogun said.

The APC Legal Adviser, FCT Chapter, Mr Haruna Yakubu, gave an assurance that when elected Tinubu would be committed to implementing his promise of allocating a ministerial slot to FCT like other states.

Yakubu, an indigene of FCT gave an assurance that the territory would be delivered for APC in 2023.

News Agency Of Nigeria

