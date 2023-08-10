Niger assembly confirms 30 nominees as commissioners

The Niger House of Assembly has confirmed the 30 nominees sent by Gov. Umaru Bago as state commissioners.

House Speaker, Abdulmalik Sarkindaji made this known after the nominees were screened on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at the assembly’s proceedings in Minna. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Gov. Bago had on July 27 submitted a list of 30 commissioner- nominees to the assembly for screening and possible confirmation as members of the State Executive Council.

Sarkindaji listed those confirmed to include; Mu’azu Jantabo, Musa Bawa, Yahaya Gulbin-Boka, Bello Mohammed, Nasiru Mu’azu, Phalal Bako, Suleiman Umar and Mourice Magaji. Others were; Abubakar Abule, Hadiza, Mohammed, Binta Mamman, Titi Auta, Yakubu Kolo, Bello Tukur, Mustapha Ndajiwo, Fatima Adamu, Yahaya Gwagwa and Ibrahim Mami-Ijah.

Also confirmed were; Mohammed Lokogoma, Elizabeth Shaba, Abdullahi Mammagi, Garba Yahaya, Yabagi Umar, Lawal Maikano, Aminu, Takuma, Ahmed Yumu, Ibrahim Dangana, Suleiman Isah and Sanda Umar.