NiDCOM: Why Nigerians in diaspora should be able to vote

Oladejo stated this in a statement made available to journalists through a Chieftain of APC in Ondo State and Media Director for the APC Presidential Council for Canada, Dr Abiola Oshodi.

Why Nigerians in diaspora should be allowed to vote

The APC chieftain who explained that reviving Nigeria’s ailing economy will require multi-faceted approaches involving well-meaning Nigerians, home and abroad advocated the to allow Nigerians in Diaspora to have a say in a country that they have invested their hard earn money into.

Speaking on the inability of Nigerians in Diaspora to vote, he said: “Nigerians in Diaspora bring a lot to the table when it comes to the progress and development of our motherland. For instance, in 2021, the sum of $20 billion was remitted by the Nigerians in the Diaspora. This amount represents four times the foreign direct investment (FD) into the country.

"In view of this, it is inequitable that we are not able to vote despite our notable contribution to the welfare of our people and the Nigerian economy as a whole.

"I must also add, that many countries around the world provide opportunity for their Diaspora citizens to vote in their election and Nigeria should not be an exception," he stressed.

About NiDCOM

The NiDCOM Bill was passed in 2017 and activities began in 2019.