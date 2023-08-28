ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

NGF/UNDP retreat for governors will deepen governance - Makinde

News Agency Of Nigeria

Makinde added that discussions equipped governors with adaptive leadership strategies and identifying pathways to effective governance and nationwide sustainable development.

Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]
Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]

Recommended articles

Makinde, Vice-Chairman of NGF, made this known in a statement jointly signed by NGF Director of Media, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, and Head, Public Engagement, Outreach and Partnership Lead, UNDP Nigeria, Christabel Chanda-Ginsberg, and made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

The programme was organised by the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme from Aug. 24 to Aug 26. Makinde described the three-day training on executive leadership as a means of deepening governance across the sub-national level in Nigeria.

It was an engaging retreat. I am glad a significant number of governors were part of it so that, together, we can use the knowledge acquired.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The discussions equipped us with adaptive leadership strategies and identifying pathways to effective governance and nationwide sustainable development,” Makinde said.

The theme of the retreat attended by 19 Nigerian state governors at the invitation of the Rwandan President, Mr Paul Kagame, was: “Reimagining Leadership in a fast-Changing World.”

The NGF Director-General, Asishana Okauru said the forum organised the retreat to foster transformative leadership and facilitate honest, frank and open dialogue to shape the discourse on cross-cutting themes.

The UNDP’s Resident Representative in Nigeria, Mohamed Yahya, said the programme offered an opportunity to reimagine Nigeria’s leadership to achieve transformation and nationwide sustainable development.

Also speaking, the UNDP Director of Regional Service Centre, Matthias Naab, said that adaptability in leadership had never been so urgent, globally and in Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Adaptive leaders possess the unique ability to not only acknowledge the challenges that come their way, but to also harness them as opportunities for growth and innovation,” Naab said.

The retreat, according to the organisers, was on fostering dialogue on reimagining leadership, leveraging innovative technology, as well as drawing inspiration from Rwanda’s transformative journey.

“It also had a session on “Learning through Observation”- an interactive programme that explored Rwanda’s emergence as an investment destination through visits and exchanges with innovation hub Norrsken House, the Rwanda Development Board and the Mayor of the City of Kigali.

“The participants also engaged in sessions that explored Rwanda’s successful investment destination, transformation in digital technology, urban planning and socio-economic transformation,” the statement added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Every area is priority,' Tinubu tells ministers to hit the ground running

'Every area is priority,' Tinubu tells ministers to hit the ground running

Building CNG infrastructure is now imperative as Nigeria transitions from PMS to gas

Building CNG infrastructure is now imperative as Nigeria transitions from PMS to gas

Mugshots, money, and political lessons from Donald Trump

Mugshots, money, and political lessons from Donald Trump

Kwara Govt equips general hospital in Offa with modern lab machines

Kwara Govt equips general hospital in Offa with modern lab machines

NGF/UNDP retreat for governors will deepen governance - Makinde

NGF/UNDP retreat for governors will deepen governance - Makinde

Tinubu won't accept failure from ministers  —  Ajuri Ngelale

Tinubu won't accept failure from ministers  —  Ajuri Ngelale

Reps set to end incessant farmers, herders clashes

Reps set to end incessant farmers, herders clashes

Peter Obi denies sponsoring burial of Rufai Oseni's father

Peter Obi denies sponsoring burial of Rufai Oseni's father

Gombe Police receives 43 rape cases in 7 months

Gombe Police receives 43 rape cases in 7 months

Pulse Sports

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lamidi Apapa and Julius Abure [LindaIkeji]

Confusion in Labour Party as Apapa, Abure differ over appeal court judgment

Lamidi Apapa. [Tribune]

Julius Abure sacked as court affirms Apapa as LP National Chairman

Bola Tinubu [Guardian]

Appoint Oyakhilome Bello Youth Minister - APC-US support group begs Tinubu

Seyi Sowunmi of the Labour Party (L) and APC's Lanre Ogunyemi (R).

Tribunal sacks Lagos Labour Party rep, gives victory to APC candidate