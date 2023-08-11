ADVERTISEMENT
Newly-appointed commissioners promises to actualise Mbah’s vision for Enugu

News Agency Of Nigeria

One of the commissioner stated that they were going to work in synergy with the governor to ensure that policies and programmes of the government were marshalled out in Mbah’s manifesto would come to fruition.

Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@DanNwomeh]

The commissioners in separate interviews with newsmen after their swearing-in on Thursday in Enugu, said they were ready to hit the ground running towards achieving Mbah’s policies and programme for the state.

A journalist, Mr Aka Eze Aka, said he was looking forward to whatever portfolio the governor would assign to him and was ready to manage it with full commitment, dedication and friendship. Aka expressed the need for continuous interaction between the government and people to move the state forward.

He said Mbah’s government was different, as it had innovations that would put people first. While commending Mbah for picking him from nowhere to the height of commissioner, Aka said, “I want to thank him immensely because nobody asked him to choose me.”

Another commissioner, Emeka Ajogwu, said they were going to work in synergy with the governor to ensure that policies and programmes of the government were marshalled out in Mbah’s manifesto would come to fruition. He said he was confident on the capacity and capability of Gov. Mbah to steer the ship of the state to safe landing.

Ajogwu said he would like the government to make significant impact on the reduction of youths unemployment and engage them into agriculture and agric businesses.

Sam Ugwu, another commissioner, while thanking the governor for the opportunity given to him to serve, said he would discharge his responsibilities with integrity, transparency and with all energy to actualise Mbah’s vision for Enugu people.

“We have not been given portfolios but my aim is to ensure that people are satisfied with what we are doing,” he said.

Mrs Ugochi Madueke, added she would replicate what she did to transform Nike Lake Resort Hotel, Enugu in whatever portfolio assigned to her. According to her, Nike Lake was moribund hotel but with the support from the state government, she transformed it.

“Now I have been given another opportunity, what I will do will be better and greater than what I did at Nike Lake,” she said.

