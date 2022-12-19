NEF: Baba-Ahmed gives condition to support Peter Obi

Baba-Ahmed said he would only support the Obi/Datti ticket if they are the best candidates in 2023.

The NEF spokesman disclosed this while speaking with Channels Television.

What you should know: Hakeem Baba-Ahmed is an older brother to Peter Obi's running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed.

According to Baba-Ahmed: “I can only root for Obi and my younger brother Datti if they are the best candidates.

“You know I’m working on a project with Northern Elders Forum, which gives all the candidates a level playing ground.”

Baba-Ahmed expressed his fears: Baba-Ahmed also stressed that a lot of Nigerians might be disenfranchised due to insecurity.

He noted that insecurity might prevent the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, from deploying materials for the election.

“There is a huge problem that must be tackled decisively. If you look at the South East, IPOB, unknown gunmen, whatever are targeting people and moving freely.

“People are being prevented from voting because some people are burning INEC facilities,” he added.

Meanwhile: Sixty-eight days to the next year’s general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, says politicians buying Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to manipulate the elections are engaging in futile efforts.