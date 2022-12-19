ADVERTISEMENT
NEF: Baba-Ahmed gives condition to support Peter Obi

Ima Elijah

“I can only root for Obi and my younger brother Datti if..."

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, Director of Publicity NEF
Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, Director of Publicity NEF

The National Director of Publicity of the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed has given a condition to support the presidential ambition of the Labour Party, LP, candidate, Peter Obi, in 2023.

Baba-Ahmed said he would only support the Obi/Datti ticket if they are the best candidates in 2023.

The NEF spokesman disclosed this while speaking with Channels Television.

What you should know: Hakeem Baba-Ahmed is an older brother to Peter Obi's running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed.

According to Baba-Ahmed: “I can only root for Obi and my younger brother Datti if they are the best candidates.

“You know I’m working on a project with Northern Elders Forum, which gives all the candidates a level playing ground.”

Baba-Ahmed expressed his fears: Baba-Ahmed also stressed that a lot of Nigerians might be disenfranchised due to insecurity.

He noted that insecurity might prevent the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, from deploying materials for the election.

“There is a huge problem that must be tackled decisively. If you look at the South East, IPOB, unknown gunmen, whatever are targeting people and moving freely.

“People are being prevented from voting because some people are burning INEC facilities,” he added.

Meanwhile: Sixty-eight days to the next year’s general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, says politicians buying Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to manipulate the elections are engaging in futile efforts.

This was disclosed yesterday by the INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, while fielding questions on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics programme.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
NEF: Baba-Ahmed gives condition to support Peter Obi

