This is contained in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi on Sunday in Abuja.
NDLEA seizes 1.2m pills of tramadol in Kogi, Gombe
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized no fewer than 1,205,260 pills of opioids in two interdiction operations in Kogi and Gombe states.
Babafemi said that a total of 530,160 pills of tramadol and 99,000 tablets of diazepam were seized along Okene-Abuja highway in Kogi.
He said that the drugs were seized from a bus driver, Suleiman Oyedokun, 41, coming from Onitsha in Anambra to Kontagora in Niger, on Monday March 13.
He also said that on the same day, 576, 100 pills of tramadol concealed in bags of rubber slippers were intercepted by NDLEA officers at trailer garage, old Mile 3 road area of Gombe.
“Four suspects: Usman Suleiman, Ya’u Yusuf, Saidu Suleiman and Abubakar Umar have so far been arrested in connection with the seizure,” he added.
Meanwhile, operatives in Delta on March 15 arrested one Ebi Akpotudua, 52, a female distiller who combined cannabis sativa and dry gin to produce a cocktail drink popularly known as monkey tail.
Babafemi said that she was arrested at Ugboroke by river road, Warri with 19.5 litres of monkey tail and 22.2kg cannabis.
