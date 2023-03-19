NDLEA seizes ‎1.2m pills of tramadol in Kogi, Gombe

Babafemi said that a total of 530,160 pills of tramadol and 99,000 tablets of diazepam were seized along Okene-Abuja highway in Kogi.

He said that the drugs were seized from a bus driver, Suleiman Oyedokun, 41, coming from Onitsha in Anambra to Kontagora in Niger, on Monday March 13.

He also said that on the same day, 576, 100 pills of tramadol concealed in bags of rubber slippers were intercepted by NDLEA officers at trailer garage, old Mile 3 road area of Gombe.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Four suspects: Usman Suleiman, Ya’u Yusuf, Saidu Suleiman and Abubakar Umar have so far been arrested in connection with the seizure,” he added.

Meanwhile, operatives in Delta on March 15 arrested one Ebi Akpotudua, 52, a female distiller who combined cannabis sativa and dry gin to produce a cocktail drink popularly known as monkey tail.