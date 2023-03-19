ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

NDLEA seizes ‎1.2m pills of tramadol in Kogi, Gombe

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized no fewer than 1,205,260 pills of opioids in two interdiction operations in Kogi and Gombe states.

NDLEA seizes 12m pills of tramadol in Kogi, Gombe (ChannelsTV)
NDLEA seizes 12m pills of tramadol in Kogi, Gombe (ChannelsTV)

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi on Sunday in Abuja.

Recommended articles

He said that the drugs were seized from a bus driver, Suleiman Oyedokun, 41, coming from Onitsha in Anambra to Kontagora in Niger, on Monday March 13.

He also said that on the same day, 576, 100 pills of tramadol concealed in bags of rubber slippers were intercepted by NDLEA officers at trailer garage, old Mile 3 road area of Gombe.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Four suspects: Usman Suleiman, Ya’u Yusuf, Saidu Suleiman and Abubakar Umar have so far been arrested in connection with the seizure,” he added.

Meanwhile, operatives in Delta on March 15 arrested one Ebi Akpotudua, 52, a female distiller who combined cannabis sativa and dry gin to produce a cocktail drink popularly known as monkey tail.

Babafemi said that she was arrested at Ugboroke by river road, Warri with 19.5 litres of monkey tail and 22.2kg cannabis.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA operatives reject ₦‎1.2m bribe, intercept 367kg cannabis sativa

NDLEA operatives reject ₦‎1.2m bribe, intercept 367kg cannabis sativa

INEC begins collation of Rivers governorship election results

INEC begins collation of Rivers governorship election results

BREAKING: Makinde follows Ajimobi's footsteps, wins second term bid in Oyo State

BREAKING: Makinde follows Ajimobi's footsteps, wins second term bid in Oyo State

NDLEA arrests 2 members of Afro-Europe cartel

NDLEA arrests 2 members of Afro-Europe cartel

PDP wins Andoni Constituency in Rivers

PDP wins Andoni Constituency in Rivers

NDLEA seizes ‎1.2m pills of tramadol in Kogi, Gombe

NDLEA seizes ‎1.2m pills of tramadol in Kogi, Gombe

APC wins Nasarawa-Eggon East Constituency seat

APC wins Nasarawa-Eggon East Constituency seat

PDP candidate wins Lavun Constituency seat in Niger

PDP candidate wins Lavun Constituency seat in Niger

Police arrest 17 suspects in Lagos for electoral malpractices

Police arrest 17 suspects in Lagos for electoral malpractices

Pulse Sports

El Clasico Exclusive – David Villa: No regrets joining Barcelona over Real Madrid

El Clasico Exclusive – David Villa: No regrets joining Barcelona over Real Madrid

Transfers Gossip: Salah's agent denies Spain rumours as PSG line-up outrageous bid for Napoli star

Transfers Gossip: Salah's agent denies Spain rumours as PSG line-up outrageous bid for Napoli star

Premier League legend gushes over ‘goalscoring machine’ Haaland

Premier League legend gushes over ‘goalscoring machine’ Haaland

Leon Edwards defeats Kamaru Usman to retain welterweight title

Leon Edwards defeats Kamaru Usman to retain welterweight title

Gossip: Messi to stay in Paris, ex-Arsenal star wants Osimhen at PSG

Gossip: Messi to stay in Paris, ex-Arsenal star wants Osimhen at PSG

Rybakina delivers ice-cold victory over Swiatek to reach first Indian Wells final

Rybakina delivers ice-cold victory over Swiatek to reach first Indian Wells final

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

BREAKING: INEC starts uploading governorship election results on IReV

Wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, (aka Jandor), Maryam Adediran. (Independent)

Jandor introduces his US-based wife to Lagos PDP members ahead of election

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi unwilling to join Tinubu's 'Govt of National Unity'