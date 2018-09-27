Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

NCP postpones presidential primaries indefinitely due to lack of funds

NCP Political party postpones presidential primaries indefinitely due to lack of funds

The Publicity Secretary of NCP, Dr Okereke Emmanuel, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday in Lagos that the primaries were postponed due to lack of funds to financed the meeting.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
National Conscience Party play NCP postpones presidential primaries indefinitely due to lack of funds (wordpress)

The National Conscience Party (NCP) has announced indefinite postponement of its presidential primaries earlier scheduled for between Sept. 28 and 30.

The Publicity Secretary of NCP, Dr Okereke Emmanuel, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday in Lagos that the primaries were postponed due to lack of funds to financed the meeting.

He said that the founder of the party, late Chief Gani Fawehinmi, was its main sponsor, stressing that after his death, members had been contributing to carry out the party’s activities.

“The presidential primaries scheduled for this weekend (Sept. 28 and 30) had been postponed due to lack of funds. Delegates coming are to be given money, but there is no money for all these logistics,” Emmanuel said.

Meanwhile, the South-South and South-East zonal chapters of the NCP have called on its National Chairman, Dr Tanko Yunusa, to step-down ahead of the party’s presidential primaries.

A statement by the two NCP deputy national chairmen in the zones, Prince Goodluck Obi and Pastor Peters Omoragbon, said that the call became necessary since Yinusa is also a presidential aspirant.

The NCP chieftains are also requesting for complete review/reversal of the “exorbitant nomination fees’’ for all aspirants seeking elective offices.

Reacting,  Emmanuel said that the two men, (Obi and Omoragbon) have no authority to demand for anything in the party as they were no longer recognised leaders of their zones.

As far as we are concerned,  they demanded for the national chairman to step-down before presidential primaries, there is nowhere in NCP constitution that demands for resignation.

“The founder of the party, Late Chief Gani Fawehinmi, contested for presidency while he was the national chairman.

“Some people requested him to step-down, but late Chief Fawehinmi said if there is any provision for such in the party’s constitution, as a law abiding person, he will step-down,” Emmanuel added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Osun Governorship Rerun Election Situation report from polling units in...bullet
2 Osun Governorship Election APC's Oyetola defeats PDP's Adeleke in rerunbullet
3 Ambode Read how Lagos Governor disrespected Aregbesola in his officebullet

Related Articles

In Yobe IPAC lauds APC on discipline and party supremacy
2019 Election Atiku Abubakar reacts to coalition against Buhari
2019 Election PDP, RAPC, others sign memorandum to sack Buhari
Restructuring Labour Party, NCP, others disagree over 6-year single term proposal for presidency
Gani Fawehinmi A champion of participatory democracy — NCP
In Lagos N13.5m running cost: NCP advocates part-time legislature
National Conscience Party NCP to sue LASG over Land Use Charge
Godwin Obaseki Edo State Gov. expresses satisfaction with conduct of council polls
Politics History of Nigeria political parties and the culture of carpet crossing

Politics

Anambra Re-run Election: Collation of votes in progress (Illustration)
Lagos Governorship Primary We are fully ready, says APC
The Peoples Democratic Party on Monday commenced the screening of its Presidential aspirants for the 2019 election.
Osun Governorship Elections APC's rigging template for 2019 has been exposed - Secondus
2019 General Elections Incumbency will not determine election winners - Bafarawa
Osun Governorship Election: Fighting, vote buying reported in some areas
Osun Re-run Election Observer group hails INEC for peaceful conduct
X
Advertisement