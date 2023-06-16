ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

NBA demands Senator prosecuted for influencing judiciary via wife's position

Ima Elijah

Maikyau asserted that the Senator's confessions demonstrated attempts to pervert the course of justice.

As the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, had the authority to constitute tribunals and courts responsible for adjudicating on election petitions, including the presidential election from the 2019 general election [Saharareporters]
As the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, had the authority to constitute tribunals and courts responsible for adjudicating on election petitions, including the presidential election from the 2019 general election [Saharareporters]

Recommended articles

The NBA's President, Yakubu Maikyau, issued a statement on Wednesday, June14, 2023, describing his reaction to the video clip of Bulkachuwa's confession as one of "utter shock and disgust."

Maikyau, who highlighted that the National Judicial Council (NJC) had also condemned Bulkachuwa's conduct, called for an immediate investigation and prosecution of the former senator. He emphasised that the NBA would always stand up for the honor, integrity, and independence of the judiciary.

In his statement, Maikyau urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to invite Senator Bulkachuwa for interrogation and subsequently proceed with his prosecution. He also pledged to send letters to both the IGP and the ICPC Chairman to reinforce this call.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NBA's response comes four days after Bulkachuwa made his confession during the valedictory session of the 9th Senate. The video clip, which surfaced on the Internet, showed Bulkachuwa revealing that several colleagues had sought his assistance while his wife presided as the President of the Court of Appeal.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan, presiding over the session, interrupted Bulkachuwa's remarks, clearly taken aback by his statements. However, the former senator persisted in sharing his thoughts before complying with Lawan's request to stop.

Bulkachuwa's wife, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, retired from the Court of Appeal in 2020 but held significant power and influence over electoral cases during her tenure. As the President of the Court of Appeal, she had the authority to constitute tribunals and courts responsible for adjudicating on election petitions, including the presidential election from the 2019 general elections. She could also reconstitute panels or replace members in certain circumstances.

Maikyau asserted that Bulkachuwa's admissions demonstrated attempts to pervert the course of justice and interfere with the due administration of justice, making him liable for investigation and prosecution based on his own confession. The NBA President stressed that Bulkachuwa's statements had a detrimental impact on the integrity and independence of the judiciary.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NBA's statement has been widely supported by legal experts. Former NBA President Olisa Agbakoba described Bulkachuwa's revelation as a stain on Nigeria's judiciary, while former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Chidi Odinkalu called for an independent inquiry into the matter.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu receives Asari Dokubo at State House

Tinubu receives Asari Dokubo at State House

LASU student gets 5.0 CGPA in Law, first time in 40 years

LASU student gets 5.0 CGPA in Law, first time in 40 years

NBA demands Senator prosecuted for influencing judiciary via wife's position

NBA demands Senator prosecuted for influencing judiciary via wife's position

10th Assembly: Nigerian Envoy to Guinea-Bissau congratulates Akpabio

10th Assembly: Nigerian Envoy to Guinea-Bissau congratulates Akpabio

Obasanjo still backs Peter Obi as best candidate for Nigeria

Obasanjo still backs Peter Obi as best candidate for Nigeria

3 key issues Sanusi discussed with Tinubu in their closed-door meeting

3 key issues Sanusi discussed with Tinubu in their closed-door meeting

Tinubu right man for Nigeria now - Yakasai

Tinubu right man for Nigeria now - Yakasai

Buhari met inflation rate at 9% in 2015 and left it 22.41% in 2023

Buhari met inflation rate at 9% in 2015 and left it 22.41% in 2023

Kano’s Gov. Yusuf appoints 14 personal aides

Kano’s Gov. Yusuf appoints 14 personal aides

Pulse Sports

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Akpabio visits Wike

Akpabio visits Wike after becoming Senate president

Barthiya Wesley [Twitter]

History made as physically challenged lawmaker is elected Speaker

I was betrayed - Yari reacts to losing Senate President election to Akpabio.

I was betrayed - Yari reacts to losing senate president election to Akpabio

Akpabio, Senate President of 10th Assembly [Channels TV]

APC commands Senate majority with 59 Senators, PDP behind with 36