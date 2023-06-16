NBA demands Senator prosecuted for influencing judiciary via wife's position

The NBA's President, Yakubu Maikyau, issued a statement on Wednesday, June14, 2023, describing his reaction to the video clip of Bulkachuwa's confession as one of "utter shock and disgust."

Maikyau, who highlighted that the National Judicial Council (NJC) had also condemned Bulkachuwa's conduct, called for an immediate investigation and prosecution of the former senator. He emphasised that the NBA would always stand up for the honor, integrity, and independence of the judiciary.

In his statement, Maikyau urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to invite Senator Bulkachuwa for interrogation and subsequently proceed with his prosecution. He also pledged to send letters to both the IGP and the ICPC Chairman to reinforce this call.

The NBA's response comes four days after Bulkachuwa made his confession during the valedictory session of the 9th Senate. The video clip, which surfaced on the Internet, showed Bulkachuwa revealing that several colleagues had sought his assistance while his wife presided as the President of the Court of Appeal.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan, presiding over the session, interrupted Bulkachuwa's remarks, clearly taken aback by his statements. However, the former senator persisted in sharing his thoughts before complying with Lawan's request to stop.

What you should know

Bulkachuwa's wife, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, retired from the Court of Appeal in 2020 but held significant power and influence over electoral cases during her tenure. As the President of the Court of Appeal, she had the authority to constitute tribunals and courts responsible for adjudicating on election petitions, including the presidential election from the 2019 general elections. She could also reconstitute panels or replace members in certain circumstances.

Maikyau asserted that Bulkachuwa's admissions demonstrated attempts to pervert the course of justice and interfere with the due administration of justice, making him liable for investigation and prosecution based on his own confession. The NBA President stressed that Bulkachuwa's statements had a detrimental impact on the integrity and independence of the judiciary.

