Natasha loses as APC wins Kogi Central Senatorial seat

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Abubakar Sadiku-Ohere of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as winner of the Feb. 25 election for Kogi Central Senatorial district.

Mrs Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (TheGuardianNGR)
Sadiku-Ohere beat Mrs Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to emerge winner of the keenly contested election.

Prof. Rotimi Ajayi, the INEC Returning Officer for Kogi central senatorial district, announced the result on Tuesday in Okene.

He said Sadiku-Ohere garnered 52,132 votes against Natasha’s 51,763 votes to clinch the seat, a difference of 369 votes between them.

“Engineer Abubakar Sadiku-Ohere of the APC having scored the highest votes in the election for the Kogi Central Senatorial seat is hereby declared winner, and is therefore returned elected,” Ajayi said.

NAN reports that supporters of the APC candidate went into jubilation immediately after the declaration by the result, chanting “we have won”.

News Agency Of Nigeria

