Nasarawa Speaker, Abdullahi, wins 3rd term bid
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, winner of Umaisha-Ugya state constituency with 3,706 votes in Saturday’s election.
He also said that Adamu Muhammed of ADP got 37 votes, Yahaya Sule of NNPP got 784, Zakari Muhammed of NRP got 48, Ibrahim Sa’ad of PDP got 2,850, while Ibrahim Chambo of SDP got 15 votes.
He said that Abdullahi, who was declared winner and returned elected, had satisfied the requirement of the law.
Speaking with journalists, the lawmaker assured his constituents of better representation at the state assembly.
He called on his supporters to be magnanimous in celebration, promising to carry his constituents along irrespective of party affiliation and other sentiments.
