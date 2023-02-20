ADVERTISEMENT
NANS to endorse presidential candidate 4 months after ASUU strike ended

Bayo Wahab

NANS plans to engage the presidential candidates in Abuja and endorse one of them at the end of the townhall meeting on Thursday.

Presidential candidates, Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwanso (Channels TV)
NANS on Monday, February 20, 2023, promised to unveil its presidential candidate on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

The student body said it would engage the presidential candidates in Abuja and endorse one of them at the end of the townhall meeting.

The union’s National Publicity Officer, Giwa Temitope disclosed this in an interview with ThePunch on Monday.

NANS
NANS Pulse Nigeria

He said, “We all know that NANS is the apex body of all student organisation in Nigeria both home and abroad. In view of the forthcoming presidential election, NANS is set to endorse its candidate after a proper consultation with all Students Union Presidents, indigenous associations, Joint Campus Committees of the students’ body, and the Diasporan student leaders.

“Recall that a committee was set up last year to interface with all the presidential candidates; the APC, PDP, Labour Party and the others. We have reached a conclusion and we will be having a town hall meeting on Thursday and we have already invited all the candidates to have an interactive session with them to know who has our love at heart, has the desire to fix the education sector, health sector and all sectors in Nigeria that is not working at the moment.

“After the interaction with the candidates, we will be endorsing the candidate that we believe will take Nigeria to a greater height.

The student body’s plan to endorse a presidential candidate is coming four months after the protracted strike action that paralysed academic activities in university across the country for eight months.

Recall that in February 2022, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) embarked on an indefinite strike to press home their demands from the Federal Government.

The strike was called off in October after a series of meeting between the Federal Government and the union.

