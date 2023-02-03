Naira hoarders plotting to install interim govt, Tinubu blows thewhistle

The former Lagos State Governor added that the plotters' endgame is to ensure that President Muhammadu Buhari's government is succeeded by an interim government.

He stated this while addressing a crowd of supporters at the APC presidential campaign rally held on Friday, February 3, 2023, at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

Tinubu also reiterated that his mission in the presidential race was to give Nigerians a frsh beginning.

Tinubu's words: “They are hoarding naira so that you can be angry and fight. They want confusion so that the election can be postponed. What they want is an interim government but we are wiser than them. We will not fight. Any rat that eats rat poison will end up killing itself.”

“I am in the race for the betterment of the people. If it is what I will eat and what I need personally, God has provided for me. I am in this race to make life good and better for you too.

“Ekiti people are well-educated people. They are well-read; they don’t joke with education. But it is not good to finish schooling and not get a job. So, we shall provide jobs for you.

“On that day, we will trek to the polling booths to cast our votes. Your polling booths are not far from where you live. So, you should walk down to cast your votes.”

Similarly, the APC presidential flag-bearer in a message signed by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, promised to make a difference if given the chance to lead the country.

The statement read: “I believe each and every Nigerian is entitled to a life of dignity and happiness, free from the fear of hunger, poverty, violence, and hopelessness. I believe we can do better as a nation. I believe we must do better. History calls, destiny calls, greatness calls!

“I came here today to offer you my best and assure you that I will always work for you. Take a look at my plan and ideas for the nation. You will like them because they were developed out of concern and hope for your welfare and for your future.

“Parents, don’t you want your children to enjoy a better life? Young people, don’t you want a nation where you can realize your dreams and also be able to care for your parents, yet nurture and have children of your own?

“Join us, elect us so that the government will work to ensure that you have decent jobs, that farmers make a good living, that enough schools and clinics exist. We will expand industry, assure your peace and safety, make sure that our nation is well fed and without hunger and we shall renew your hope in Nigeria and in your future.”