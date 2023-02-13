ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Naira, fuel scarcity will not affect APC victory – Group

LikeMinds Initiative for Tinubu (LMI-T) says scarcity of naira notes and fuel in Nigeria will not affect the chances of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the forthcoming elections.

APC flag [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]
APC flag [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]

Mariah Olasehinde, Director Media and Publicity, LMI-T, said this on Monday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja against the growing concern surrounding the scarcity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

According to her, this will not affect the chances of the APC in the forthcoming elections because Nigerians already know the truth.

She said Tinubu had expressed the concern in Ogun State but many people faulted him without knowing that he was preempting the hardship Nigerians were about to go through.

She said, “We can see that Asiwaju got firsthand information that such crises will happen, and he simply said do not suffer the masses because of me.”

She urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to allow cash flow, adding that the hardship was becoming unbearable for the people.

The LMI-T called on supporters of Tinubu not to despair and assured them that come Feb. 25, Tinubu would emerge victorious.

She described Asiwaju as strong and energetic, “I have attended some of our rallies and I have seen how resilient he is, pulling the crowd with his charisma, very agile.”

Olasehinde, who also doubles as the Assistant Director, Media Tinubu/Shetima Grassroots independent Campaign Council (TSGICC), said the group had pledged to ensure holistic victory for Tinubu/Shetima ticket.

“All politics are local, we have large structures across the 36 States including FCT, we are working with other campaign organisations to facilitate landslide victory for Tinubu

“Our Media unit is working hard to publicise the electoral value of Tinubu in all parts of the country to harvest massive votes for the APC presidential candidate and all other candidates, ” she said.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Naira, fuel scarcity will not affect APC victory – Group

Naira, fuel scarcity will not affect APC victory – Group

BREAKING: 240 polling units to be excluded from elections– INEC opens up

BREAKING: 240 polling units to be excluded from elections– INEC opens up

Gov Abiodun allows cabal to control him  —  Former Ogun Deputy Speaker

Gov Abiodun allows cabal to control him  —  Former Ogun Deputy Speaker

INEC requires 13,000 security personnel for elections in Enugu State – REC

INEC requires 13,000 security personnel for elections in Enugu State – REC

Nigeria will be debt-free if elected - Kwankwaso

Nigeria will be debt-free if elected - Kwankwaso

Zamfara anti-thuggery committee begins clampdown on traders rejecting old notes

Zamfara anti-thuggery committee begins clampdown on traders rejecting old notes

PDP urges Nigerians to resist pressure to postpone elections

PDP urges Nigerians to resist pressure to postpone elections

2023 Election: Vote wisely, LP chieftain urges Nigerians

2023 Election: Vote wisely, LP chieftain urges Nigerians

Election break: Kwara offers 50% transport fare for students returning home

Election break: Kwara offers 50% transport fare for students returning home

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How Bola Tinubu made his money.

How Bola Tinubu made his money

Manir-Dan' Iya, Gov Tambuwal’s deputy dumps PDP 2 weeks to 2023 election (Tribune)

BREAKING: Gov Tambuwal’s deputy dumps PDP 2 weeks to 2023 elections

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola and the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran better known as Jandor. (CoreTV)

Being my cameraman not enough to make you governor — Fashola tells Jandor

How Peter Obi made his money

How Peter Obi made his money