ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

N200 notes not enough to go round, Falana tells Buhari

Nurudeen Shotayo

Falana said if the Federal Government was serious, it could have ended the naira crisis in a few days.

Femi Falana (SAN) [PM News Nigeria]
Femi Falana (SAN) [PM News Nigeria]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Recall the President, in a national broadcast on the morning of Thursday, February 16, 2023, had said the old N200 notes will be recirculated until April 10, 2023 in order to ease the cash crunch.

This is despite Supreme Court's order last week prohibiting the Federal Government from implementing the February 10, deadline set for the old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes to stop being legal tender.

Reacting to the development, Falana argued that the old N200 notes are not enough to plug the supply hole created by the withdrawal of over N2trn from circulation.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) stated this in a statement on Thursday, adding that Buhari's address to Nigerians didn't do anything to assuage the suffering of the masses.

Falana's words:After 13 days (rather than seven) President Buhari eventually announced a decision this morning. But it is not enough to end the crisis. There are not enough old 200 naira notes to replace all the old N1,000 and N500 notes. In addition, the new deadline of 10th of April is too close.

“If the government was serious, the crisis could be ended in a few days. All the old currency notes could be made legal tender until the end of the year. In addition, all the old currency could be changed at the banks as well as at the CBN until the end of next year. This would give confidence back in the markets and the old currency would again be accepted.

“The problem is that the corrupt elite thinks that increased suffering and deaths of the common people is a price worth paying if they defeat their opponents. Hungry people can no longer buy food and so they are in more danger of dying from common diseases. People cannot afford to travel to hospital. If they get there, they cannot afford tests. If they take the tests, they cannot afford the medicine.

“This crisis was created by the government. It is only the government that can end the crisis. The government could end this crisis in a matter of days. The CBN could issue old currency notes to the banks to issue to the public in a matter of days. That is all that is needed to end the crisis. The untold crisis across the country, the misery, suffering and deaths are a result of a fight between different clans of the corrupt elite. The common people are suffering as a result of disputes over who will loot for the next four years or more.

“Unless firm action is taken, this crisis will get worse in the days to come. The suffering and anger is likely to make violence around the election worse. Then we still have to suffer the Buhari Government for at least another three months. Any alternative to this will only make the situation worse.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Food security: Farmers say Buhari has failed, endorse Obi for president

Food security: Farmers say Buhari has failed, endorse Obi for president

My husband not that wealthy, I begged Shettima's wife for N2m - Remi Tinubu

My husband not that wealthy, I begged Shettima's wife for N2m - Remi Tinubu

N200 notes not enough to go round, Falana tells Buhari

N200 notes not enough to go round, Falana tells Buhari

Mixed reactions in Osun over Buhari’s approval of old N200 notes

Mixed reactions in Osun over Buhari’s approval of old N200 notes

Makinde tells Tinubu 'who' Oyo people will vote for

Makinde tells Tinubu 'who' Oyo people will vote for

Gbajabiamila faults CBN implementation of naira swap policy

Gbajabiamila faults CBN implementation of naira swap policy

Suspected Meningitis outbreak kills 38 in Jigawa

Suspected Meningitis outbreak kills 38 in Jigawa

Plateau residents commend Buhari on re-introduction of old N200 note

Plateau residents commend Buhari on re-introduction of old N200 note

Emefiele orders banks to make N200 notes available to customers

Emefiele orders banks to make N200 notes available to customers

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Manir-Dan' Iya, Gov Tambuwal’s deputy dumps PDP 2 weeks to 2023 election (Tribune)

BREAKING: Gov Tambuwal’s deputy dumps PDP 2 weeks to 2023 elections

What are Tinubu’s biggest obstacles to victory?

What are Tinubu’s biggest obstacles to victory?

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola and the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran better known as Jandor. (CoreTV)

Being my cameraman not enough to make you governor — Fashola tells Jandor

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Saad Abubakar III

2023 Elections: Why I cannot support Tinubu - Sultan of Sokoto