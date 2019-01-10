They made the call while addressing N-Power beneficiaries after a ‘Thank You’ rally in Ibadan on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the rally was organised by the 20,000 N-Power beneficiaries in Oyo State to appreciate the Federal Government’s gesture.

NAN reports that the ‘Thank You’ rally which commenced from the Oyo State Government House Arcade ended at Agodi Gardens.

Ajimobi called on beneficiaries of all Federal Government’s economic intervention programmes to vote for Buhari for the programme to continue beyond 2019.

“If you fail to vote President Buhari for second term, I want to assure you that N-Power will be stopped.

“We all know that your age group is 54% of Nigeria’s population and if the number of registered voters in Nigeria is 84million, we can be sure that Buhari already got 61million votes,” he said.

He assured them that the N-Power fund would be reviewed upward after 2019, saying they must put their future in their hands for them to succeed in life.

Imoukhuede, who participated in the rally, also appreciated the consistent dedication of N-Power beneficiaries to the growth of the nation.

He assured the youths of continuous support of the Federal Government, saying their engagement had promoted a better economy and robust human capital development.

Imoukhuede said that Oyo State has 20,000 N-Power beneficiaries with the assurance of a new set after the 2019 elections.

“We commend the participants and beneficiaries of the N-Power programme for being faithful to their country and contributing to the progress of Nigeria.

“ Today is a great day, looking at the colourful rally with which we were welcomed here today.

“It will go into history that these teeming number of Oyo youths have come out to appreciate President Buhari for changing their fortunes for the better and giving them a voice to be reckoned with.

“It is pertinent to remind you youths that continuity of Buhari is tantamount to continuity of this social programme.

“ So you must keep supporting President Buhari for the future of this programme to be assured,” he said.

Mrs Atinuke Osunkoya, the State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, said the 20,000 N-Power beneficiaries from the state were selected through online application without religious or political bias.

She commended the Federal Government for the programme, saying the interventions including the YES-O programme of the state government had created financial freedom for over one million youths in the state.