My victory is an act of God, triumph of rule of law - Governor Fintiri

News Agency Of Nigeria

Court held that Fintiri of PDP was lawfully declared winner of the poll by the Adamawa Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri re-elected. (Punch)

The governor made this known while addressing newsmen at Yola International Airport on Tuesday, on his return from Abuja.

Recall that the Court of Appeal in Abuja, on Monday, dismissed the petition filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, Sen. Aisha Binani seeking to invalidate the election of Fintiri as governor of Adamawa.

The court held that Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was lawfully declared winner of the poll by the Adamawa Governorship Election Petition Tribunal. Fintiri said the mammoth crowd of supporters who thronged the airport in solidarity with him cut across party lines.

He assured the people that his administration would be magnanimous in victory and continue to deliver services to the benefit of all n the state. He wished the Christian faithful merry Christmas in advance, and promised that his government would continue to rule with respect for the rule of law.

