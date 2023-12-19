My victory is an act of God, triumph of rule of law - Governor Fintiri

The governor made this known while addressing newsmen at Yola International Airport on Tuesday, on his return from Abuja.

Recall that the Court of Appeal in Abuja, on Monday, dismissed the petition filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, Sen. Aisha Binani seeking to invalidate the election of Fintiri as governor of Adamawa.

The court held that Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was lawfully declared winner of the poll by the Adamawa Governorship Election Petition Tribunal. Fintiri said the mammoth crowd of supporters who thronged the airport in solidarity with him cut across party lines.

