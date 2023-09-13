My appointment is a testament of Tinubu’s confidence in youths - Garki

Garki, who is the youngest Mandate Secretary ever appointed, stated this while interacting with management staff of the secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday.

He also described the appointment as a “win” for the youths in the country and commended Tinubu for recognising the need for intergenerational cooperation and youth inclusion in governance.

He said that his appointment represents a remarkable opportunity for progress through the commitment to harnessing the energy, creativity, and potential of the youths.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My appointment is a testament that President Bola Tinubu acknowledges the contributions of the youth, their aspirations, and their determination to build a better Nigeria.

“In this appointment, we see the recognition of the important role that young people play in shaping the destiny of our beloved country.

“It is recognition of the fact that when the youth are empowered and given the opportunity, they can be a force for positive change,” he said.

Garki expressed commitment to supporting Tinubu to achieve his renewed hope agenda. He stressed the need for collaboration among all the departments in the secretariats for maximum results.

The secretary assured Tinubu and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike of his resolve to liaise and work in partnership with other Secretariat to achieve the mandate of the Area Council Secretariat.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am a youth that listen to the advice of both the young and the old. We must work collectively to achieve success in this office.

Olanipekun Oluwatoyin, Director, Administration and Finance, who spoke on behalf of the management staff, pledged the full support of workers in the secretariat to deliver quality services to the people of FCT.