My administration will bring joy to people’s hearts - Enugu Governor-elect pledges

“As I told you during the campaign, the administration we will run, will bring joy to your hearts. We will make you remember March 18, 2023 with a toothy smile.

“In infrastructure, health, tourism, education and development of our state in general, we will run a government that you can be proud of.

“We are in a hurry to dualize the Abakpa, Ugwuogo Nike-Nsukka road, build a monorail from Enugu to Nsukka, Udi, Awgu and construct a ring road to connect all the 17 local government areas of Enugu State.

“We are in a hurry to build a world class Theme Park in Enugu. We are in a hurry to establish Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in all the local government areas, as well as Agro-Allied Processing Zones and Industrial Parks in all our senatorial zones,” he said.

The Governor-elect also promised to unleash the tech talents in young people, and grow and nurture their interest in business and vocations skills.

“We shall build a School of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), an Innovation Incubation Centre, as well as a Skill Enhancement Centre in each of the three senatorial zones.

“Ours shall not be an administration by a section of the state. We shall run an all-inclusive government designed to provide an inclusive economic development for our dear state,” Mbah pledged.

He said that his administration would bring water to all homes in Enugu metropolis in 180 days of after being sworn in. And would extend water, in the shortest possible time, to Nsukka, Oji River, Udi, Awgu and others too.

“We shall frontally confront the infrastructural deficits in all parts of the state and no one will be left behind,” he said.

The governor-elect thanked the governments during people of Enugu State for the confidence reposed on him and extended olive branch to other candidates who ran with him during the election.