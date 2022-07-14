Muslim-Muslim’ ticket: Why Christians should not be afraid – Keyamo

Many Nigerians have faulted Tinubu’s choice of Shettima, a former governor of Borno State, attributing their position to what they call the religious sensitivity of the people.

But Keyamo said there is nothing to worry about, as Tinubu has been married to Christian and pastor for roughly four decades.

“Nigerians and Christians in particular, should have nothing to fear in respect of a President and Commander-in-Chief (by God’s Grace and the votes of Nigerians, @officialABAT) who allowed his only wife to be a practicing Christian and a Pastor under the same roof for about 40 years!” Keyamo said in a recent statement.

“So, the APC comes to the table with two highly successful State Chief Executives who did excellently well in their States during their tenures, picked excellent successors (Raji Fashola and Babagana Zulum) and a former First Lady and distinguished Senator. It is a case of buy one, get three free.

“A famous quote: ‘Are you Hindu, Muslim or Christian?’ And a young girl replied, ‘I am hungry!’ As the elites selfishly try to smuggle religion into politics, ordinary citizens just need good governance.

“We must steer the country towards the part of making humanity our religion!

“No one should deceive us, as ordinary Nigerians, be it a pastor or Imam, to vote or not to vote for anyone based on the religious colouration of the ticket.