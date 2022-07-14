RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Muslim-Muslim’ ticket: Why Christians should not be afraid – Keyamo

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Keyamo said there is nothing to worry about, as Tinubu has been married to Christian and pastor for roughly four decades.

Festus Keyamo
Festus Keyamo

Following the decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate for the 2023 election, Bola Tinubu, to pick a northern Muslim running mate (Kashim Shettima), the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has told Christians in Nigeria not to panic.

Recommended articles

Many Nigerians have faulted Tinubu’s choice of Shettima, a former governor of Borno State, attributing their position to what they call the religious sensitivity of the people.

But Keyamo said there is nothing to worry about, as Tinubu has been married to Christian and pastor for roughly four decades.

“Nigerians and Christians in particular, should have nothing to fear in respect of a President and Commander-in-Chief (by God’s Grace and the votes of Nigerians, @officialABAT) who allowed his only wife to be a practicing Christian and a Pastor under the same roof for about 40 years!” Keyamo said in a recent statement.

“So, the APC comes to the table with two highly successful State Chief Executives who did excellently well in their States during their tenures, picked excellent successors (Raji Fashola and Babagana Zulum) and a former First Lady and distinguished Senator. It is a case of buy one, get three free.

“A famous quote: ‘Are you Hindu, Muslim or Christian?’ And a young girl replied, ‘I am hungry!’ As the elites selfishly try to smuggle religion into politics, ordinary citizens just need good governance.

“We must steer the country towards the part of making humanity our religion!

“No one should deceive us, as ordinary Nigerians, be it a pastor or Imam, to vote or not to vote for anyone based on the religious colouration of the ticket.

“Let the debate begin as to the performance of @officialABAT as Gov. of Lagos State and not the issue of same faith ticket.”

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Biden to sign joint pledge with Israel to prevent Iran going nuclear

Biden to sign joint pledge with Israel to prevent Iran going nuclear

Bayelsa govt. seeks more investment from Shell

Bayelsa govt. seeks more investment from Shell

Court dismisses suit seeking Oyetola’s disqualification

Court dismisses suit seeking Oyetola’s disqualification

Kukah says ASUU strike has turned students to out-of-school children

Kukah says ASUU strike has turned students to out-of-school children

Appeal court dismisses case to remove Zamfara governor, Matawalle

Appeal court dismisses case to remove Zamfara governor, Matawalle

Re-open talks with ASUU, Orji Kalu urges FG

Re-open talks with ASUU, Orji Kalu urges FG

Muslim-Muslim’ ticket: Why Christians should not be afraid – Keyamo

Muslim-Muslim’ ticket: Why Christians should not be afraid – Keyamo

Osun guber: Court dismisses suit seeking APC, Oyetola’s disqualification

Osun guber: Court dismisses suit seeking APC, Oyetola’s disqualification

Akeredolu signs first amendment to Amotekun law

Akeredolu signs first amendment to Amotekun law

Trending

BREAKING: Peter Obi unveils Datti Baba-Ahmed as running mate

Yusuf Baba Ahmed

Those whom the gods want to destroy they first make mad – Babachir hits Tinubu

Babachir Lawal

Peter Obi will not divide Nigeria if elected president – Northern elders

Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed are the Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates of the Labour Party respectively. (PG)

10 interesting facts you should know about Tinubu's running mate, Shettima

APC Vice Presidential candidate and former Borno state Governor, Kashim Shettima. [Twitter/@Arewa_Source]