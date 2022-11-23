More troubles for PDP as Bauchi Governor says his state belongs to Buhari

The governor said this on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the groundbreaking ceremony to flag off the Kolmani Integrated Development Project (KIPRO), which is the first crude oil drilling project in the north-eastern part of the country.

Mohammed while expressing his admiration for Buhari said the people of Bauchi state are indebted to the president.

He said, “Mr President, this project is going to be one of your most important legacies. It will not only assist the country in generating more revenue, it will also create jobs, fight poverty and also bring national integration.

“We thank you most sincerely. We are deeply indebted to you. Bauchi state [is] your own. You know this is a state that everybody is a Buharist.”

Earlier this month, the governor in a letter to Iyorchia Ayu, the National Chairman of the PDP threatened to back out of the party’s presidential campaign.

He alleged that some politicians loyal to Abubakar Atiku, the presidential candidate of the opposition party were working against his reelection in Bauchi.

However, the governor’s open admiration for Buhari could compound the lingering crisis in the PDP and work against the interest of the party as the 2023 election draws closer.

While speaking at the inauguration on Tuesday, Governor Mohammed joked about the crisis in the PDP by alluding to the “G5 and the G1″.

The G5 comprises five aggrieved PDP governors who have openly dissociated themselves from Atiku’s presidential bid.