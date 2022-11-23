RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

More troubles for PDP as Bauchi Governor says his state belongs to Buhari

Bayo Wahab

The governor says the people of Bauchi state are indebted to Buhari.

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state and President Muhammadu Buhari (Vanguard)
Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state and President Muhammadu Buhari (Vanguard)

Recommended articles

The governor said this on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the groundbreaking ceremony to flag off the Kolmani Integrated Development Project (KIPRO), which is the first crude oil drilling project in the north-eastern part of the country.

Mohammed while expressing his admiration for Buhari said the people of Bauchi state are indebted to the president.

He said, “Mr President, this project is going to be one of your most important legacies. It will not only assist the country in generating more revenue, it will also create jobs, fight poverty and also bring national integration.

“We thank you most sincerely. We are deeply indebted to you. Bauchi state [is] your own. You know this is a state that everybody is a Buharist.”

Earlier this month, the governor in a letter to Iyorchia Ayu, the National Chairman of the PDP threatened to back out of the party’s presidential campaign.

He alleged that some politicians loyal to Abubakar Atiku, the presidential candidate of the opposition party were working against his reelection in Bauchi.

However, the governor’s open admiration for Buhari could compound the lingering crisis in the PDP and work against the interest of the party as the 2023 election draws closer.

While speaking at the inauguration on Tuesday, Governor Mohammed joked about the crisis in the PDP by alluding to the “G5 and the G1″.

The G5 comprises five aggrieved PDP governors who have openly dissociated themselves from Atiku’s presidential bid.

The governors are: Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buni pledges to sustain fiscal transparency, due process in governance

Buni pledges to sustain fiscal transparency, due process in governance

FG to grow oil reserves to 40bn barrels by 2025 – Sylva

FG to grow oil reserves to 40bn barrels by 2025 – Sylva

Sanwo-Olu seeks state govts input in Electricity Bill

Sanwo-Olu seeks state govts input in Electricity Bill

Bayelsa confirms receipt of arrears of 13% oil derivation refunds from FG

Bayelsa confirms receipt of arrears of 13% oil derivation refunds from FG

Atiku, Okowa to wade into Imo PDP crisis

Atiku, Okowa to wade into Imo PDP crisis

More troubles for PDP as Bauchi Governor says his state belongs to Buhari

More troubles for PDP as Bauchi Governor says his state belongs to Buhari

Atiku declined supporting Jonathan's re-election bid in 2015- Wike

Atiku declined supporting Jonathan's re-election bid in 2015- Wike

N550.6bn: Wike presents 2023 budget to Rivers House of Assembly

N550.6bn: Wike presents 2023 budget to Rivers House of Assembly

Buhari has put Nigeria on path to prosperity, says Tinubu

Buhari has put Nigeria on path to prosperity, says Tinubu

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Osun Tribunal compels INEC to produce Adeleke’s academic certificates.

Osun Tribunal compels INEC to produce Adeleke’s academic certificates

BREAKING: Court discontinues Nnamdi Kanu’s case

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), (Premium Times)

Kwankwaso aims dig at Tinubu, Shettima, says Yar’adua episode is recurring

Drama as PDP members clean Jos venue of APC presidential campaign flag-off.

Drama as PDP members clean Jos venue of APC presidential campaign flag-off