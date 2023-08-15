Moghalu, wife rescued after being trapped in failed elevator
The elevator they were in suddenly came to a halt, leaving them stranded between floors.
The incident unfolded on Monday, August 14, 2023, during the morning hours when the elevator they were in suddenly came to a halt, leaving them stranded between floors. The alarming situation prompted the distressed couple to summon technicians for assistance.
Maryanne Moghalu took to Twitter to recount the nerve-wracking experience. In her tweet, she stated, "This morning, #MoghaluKingsley and I were stuck in an elevator for over 30 minutes! The elevator stopped in between floors. I thank God it ended well.
"This is why you don't leave home without praying, Psalms 91. You never know what is waiting around the corner. Glory to God!"
