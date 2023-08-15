ADVERTISEMENT
Moghalu, wife rescued after being trapped in failed elevator

Ima Elijah

The elevator they were in suddenly came to a halt, leaving them stranded between floors.

Kingsley Moghalu [Twitter/@MoghaluKingsley]
Kingsley Moghalu [Twitter/@MoghaluKingsley]

The incident unfolded on Monday, August 14, 2023, during the morning hours when the elevator they were in suddenly came to a halt, leaving them stranded between floors. The alarming situation prompted the distressed couple to summon technicians for assistance.

Maryanne Moghalu took to Twitter to recount the nerve-wracking experience. In her tweet, she stated, "This morning, #MoghaluKingsley and I were stuck in an elevator for over 30 minutes! The elevator stopped in between floors. I thank God it ended well.

"This is why you don't leave home without praying, Psalms 91. You never know what is waiting around the corner. Glory to God!"

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

