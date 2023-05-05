The command said its officers are on standby to forestall any unwanted happening in the country before, during and after the inauguration ceremony.

Director, Defence Media Operation, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami gave this assurance while fielding questions from journalists on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Danmadami said the military will support the police to make sure nothing unwanted happens, adding that any threat to the security and stability of the country will be addressed promptly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

“As far as internal security is concerned, the police still remain the lead agency. The armed forces and other security operatives are only playing a supportive role. I will reiterate that we are on standby to make sure that nothing unwanted happens.”

“The issue of threat to the security and stability of the country is addressed promptly. Elections have come and gone. For the presidential election, a winner has been announced”, the senior military officer said.

He also stressed that the inauguration ceremony will take place because the military can’t see why there should be a problem during the ceremony.

He said, “There is a transition committee in place comprising all members of the security agencies, ministries and agencies of government to make sure the event is held successfully and without a glitch.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We don’t see reasons why there should be a problem during the activity. The inauguration will come and go and nothing will happen. We are not going to relent at ensuring there is peace and stability across the length and breath of the country”.