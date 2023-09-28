ADVERTISEMENT
PDP is out to win Kogi governorship election – Melaye

News Agency Of Nigeria

Melaye tells PDP members to be bold and resolute in their resolve to defeat the APC in Kogi State.

Dino Melaye [Twitter/@_dinomelaye]

Melaye said this at the inauguration the state PDP executive members in Lokoja on Thursday.

“Go all out and campaign and vote without fear.

“We are all aware of the tactics of intimidation and harassment the Gov Yahaya Bello’s APC led administration has implored to put fear into its opponents in the Nov 11 governorship election.

“As committed supporters of PDP, we must all be bold and resolute in our resolve to dislodge APC for us to restore the hope of residents of Kogi.

“Let us the coming election to usher in an era of new beginning where every person will have a sense of belonging,” he said.

Melaye added: “The change we are expecting depends on you; vote PDP for liberation, vote to regain your freedom from slavery.”

Melaye said that the state was passing through a perilous times.

“Only your votes can take the state out of the woods.

“The PDP stands for kogi agenda, not ethnic agenda which the ruling party has succeeded in enthroning into the body politics of the state.

“Today, we are hearing of Ebira agenda, Igala agenda and Okun-Yoruba agenda. The PDP has come to stop the new narratives for a better kogi in future where everyone will call his own,” he said.

Speaking shortly after the inauguration, the state PDP Chairman, Olajide Johnson, thanked the party members for finding him worthy of piloting the party’s affairs.

He urged members and supporters to give them the maximum cooperation to ensure the party clinched the governorship seat in the November election.

“We believe that our party candidate, Melaye, stands for the collective destiny of Kogi residents, as such , the onus lies on them not to betray the trust bestowed on them, ” Johnson said.

