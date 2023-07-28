Mbah appoints Ekweremadu’s son, ex-Gov. Chime’s daughter as Enugu commissioners

Their nominations are contained in a list sent to the State House of Assembly by the state Governor, Mr Peter Mbah which was read on the floor of the House by the Speaker, Uche Ugwu on Friday in Enugu.

Also in the list which was signed by the Secretary of state government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia were a veteran broadcaster, Aka Eze Aka, Prof. Ndubueze Mba, Mrs Ngozi Eni, Prof. Sam Ugwu, Chika Ugwoke and Dr Kingsley Ude.

Others are former commissioner; Prof. Emmanuel Obi and Deacon Okey Ogbodo as well as Mrs Ugochi Madueke, Dr Malachy Agbo, Gerrald Otiji, Nathaniel Urama and Prince Lawrence Ezeh.

Onyia, in the letter, said this was not the complete list and appealed for their speedy consideration.