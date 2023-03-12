Massive crowd follows Peter Obi as he marches through 3 states on Saturday

Obi, who cruised around in his convoy, was taking a victory lap after his impressive outing in the just concluded presidential election where he was declared the second runner behind the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Atiku Abubakar, and the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Recall that Anambra, Delta, and Edo States were part of the 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where Obi defeated his closest rivals in the February 25, 2023, exercise.

Taking to his Twitter page on Saturday, the former Anambra State governor shared pictures from his 'Thank You' visit to Delta and Edo states where he was treated to a rousing welcome by excited supporters.

The journey started from his home state of Anambra where he stopped by at a market in Odekpe in Ogbaru Local Government Area to appreciate his supporters for their unrelenting support.

"I passed through Ogbaru LGA on a private visit; stopped by the Market in Odekpe to greet and thank some Obidients for their fervent support.-PO," Obi tweeted.

His convoy also had a brief stop in Delta State to soak in the adulations of another band of supporters who thronged the streets to welcome their preferred candidate.

"I'm passing through Delta State- a propitious moment to say a big thank you to the Delta OBIdients for remaining steadfast. -PO," he said in another tweet.

While in Edo state, Obi's convoy ran into another group of supporters who couldn't hide their excitement at seeing the Labour Party candidate.

He drove from New Benin Market through Mission Road to Sapele Road before terminating at Adesuwa Road where he addressed a large crowd of supporters.

During his address, the former governor called on the Labour Party supporters in to sustain the tempo from the presidential election by voting for all the candidates of the party in the Saturday, March 18, 2023, governorship and state House of Assembly elections.

”I must urge the Labour Party supporters not to be discouraged by the outcome of the presidential election.

“Nigeria must not be allowed to remain the way it is. There must be a paradigm shift from the present state to a better and prosperous Nigeria.

