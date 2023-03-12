ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Massive crowd follows Peter Obi as he marches through 3 states on Saturday

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obi's convoy passed through three states on Saturday as he embarked on a 'Thank You' visit after the presidential election.

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi. [Twitter:@PeterObi]
Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi. [Twitter:@PeterObi]

Recommended articles

Obi, who cruised around in his convoy, was taking a victory lap after his impressive outing in the just concluded presidential election where he was declared the second runner behind the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Atiku Abubakar, and the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Recall that Anambra, Delta, and Edo States were part of the 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where Obi defeated his closest rivals in the February 25, 2023, exercise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking to his Twitter page on Saturday, the former Anambra State governor shared pictures from his 'Thank You' visit to Delta and Edo states where he was treated to a rousing welcome by excited supporters.

The journey started from his home state of Anambra where he stopped by at a market in Odekpe in Ogbaru Local Government Area to appreciate his supporters for their unrelenting support.

"I passed through Ogbaru LGA on a private visit; stopped by the Market in Odekpe to greet and thank some Obidients for their fervent support.-PO," Obi tweeted.

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi passing through Ogbaru. [Twitter:@PeterObi]
Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi passing through Ogbaru. [Twitter:@PeterObi] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

His convoy also had a brief stop in Delta State to soak in the adulations of another band of supporters who thronged the streets to welcome their preferred candidate.

"I'm passing through Delta State- a propitious moment to say a big thank you to the Delta OBIdients for remaining steadfast. -PO," he said in another tweet.

While in Edo state, Obi's convoy ran into another group of supporters who couldn't hide their excitement at seeing the Labour Party candidate.

He drove from New Benin Market through Mission Road to Sapele Road before terminating at Adesuwa Road where he addressed a large crowd of supporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his address, the former governor called on the Labour Party supporters in to sustain the tempo from the presidential election by voting for all the candidates of the party in the Saturday, March 18, 2023, governorship and state House of Assembly elections.

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi. [Twitter:@PeterObi]
Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi. [Twitter:@PeterObi] Pulse Nigeria

I must urge the Labour Party supporters not to be discouraged by the outcome of the presidential election.

“Nigeria must not be allowed to remain the way it is. There must be a paradigm shift from the present state to a better and prosperous Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have begun the journey of a new Nigeria. The movement is real, and nobody can stop it. We will not allow Nigeria to remain the way it is. We will continue to vote for the Labour Party,” Obi said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Massive crowd follows Peter Obi as he marches through 3 states on Saturday

Massive crowd follows Peter Obi as he marches through 3 states on Saturday

APC alerts Police of unauthorised printing of party agent tags in Zamfara

APC alerts Police of unauthorised printing of party agent tags in Zamfara

Perish the thought of upturning Tinubu’s victory – NADECO tells Obi, Atiku

Perish the thought of upturning Tinubu’s victory – NADECO tells Obi, Atiku

NNPP drags INEC to tribunal over alleged omission of logo

NNPP drags INEC to tribunal over alleged omission of logo

Zulum visits families of 30 slain fishermen

Zulum visits families of 30 slain fishermen

PDP’s Adebutu remains our governorship candidate, says Ogun Accord Party

PDP’s Adebutu remains our governorship candidate, says Ogun Accord Party

Amotekun arrest alleged rapist, herbalist in Osun

Amotekun arrest alleged rapist, herbalist in Osun

Hoteliers groan as Imo govt face-off with NLC deepens

Hoteliers groan as Imo govt face-off with NLC deepens

Abia govt threatens to sanction business owners for rejecting old notes

Abia govt threatens to sanction business owners for rejecting old notes

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@MrJAGs]

3 major reasons Peter Obi defeated Tinubu in Lagos according to Sanwo-Olu

Julius-Abure

LP dissolves Rivers Executive Council for endorsing Wike’s man, Fubara

Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate leads supporters to INEC headquarters in Abuja. (Daily Trust)

2023 Election: Atiku leads PDP protest to INEC headquarters in Abuja

5 ranking PDP lawmakers who became Labour Party casualties

5 ranking PDP lawmakers who became Labour Party casualties