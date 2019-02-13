The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had barred the APC from fielding candidates for the March 2, 2019, governorship polls over the party's failure to conduct primary election in Zamfara state.

"We are back to status quo, that is, no candidates for APC in Zamfara," said Marafa, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum (Downstream).

"Contrary to the erroneous information being peddled by some uninformed persons, the Court of Appeal in sokoto didn't clear APC candidates in Zamfara.

"In the sokoto division, the Court of Appeal refused to entertain the motion filled by Yari's counsel seeking the enforcement of the judgement of the Zamfara high court.

"The motion for the enforcement was rested on the appeal filled by Rep Sani Jaji and since the appeal was withdrawn the motion collapsed with it and was therefore dismissed.

"In the Abuja division, a similar motion seeking stay of execution filled by Yari counsel was withdrawn by the counsel himself, who also admitted in the open court that the motion ought not to have been filed because Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu did not give any order that can be stayed she simply commended INEC and maintain that it (INEC) acted within its powers and that APC failed to prove its case that it conducted primaries in zamfara.

She thereafter dismissed the case. Consequently, the Appeal court struck out the motion

"The motions, having failed in both divisions of the court in the same day, it is very clear that we are back to square one. There is no APC candidate in Zamfara state," Marafa insisted.