BREAKING: Makinde follows Ajimobi's footsteps, wins second term bid in Oyo State

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Teslim Folarin, won in only two local government areas, with a total of 256,685 votes.

The election, which was held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, saw a fierce battle between three candidates: Makinde of the PDP, Senator Folarin of the APC, and Chief Adebayo Adelabu of the Accord (A).

According to the election results, Makinde emerged victorious in the majority of the local government areas, with a total of 563,756 votes, cementing his lead in the race.

There are indications that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will declare Makinde the winner of the election in due course.