BREAKING: Makinde follows Ajimobi's footsteps, wins second term bid in Oyo State

In a closely contested gubernatorial election in Oyo State, Governor Seyi Makinde of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has won in 31 out of the 33 local government areas in the state.
The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Teslim Folarin, won in only two local government areas, with a total of 256,685 votes.
The election, which was held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, saw a fierce battle between three candidates: Makinde of the PDP, Senator Folarin of the APC, and Chief Adebayo Adelabu of the Accord (A).
According to the election results, Makinde emerged victorious in the majority of the local government areas, with a total of 563,756 votes, cementing his lead in the race.
There are indications that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will declare Makinde the winner of the election in due course.
If declared the winner, Makinde will be the second governor to serve for two terms in the state, following in the footsteps of late Abiola Ajimobi, who governed the state between 2011 and 2019.
