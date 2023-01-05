Makinde flags off campaign, begs Oyo residents to vote for him

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was held at the popular Mapo Hall, Ibadan.

The governor, while thanking and appreciating the people of the state for their support x-rayed the successes recorded by his administration in different sectors since he came into power in 2019.

According to him, Oyo State became the sole ownership of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso under his government.

“The Emmanuel Alayande College of Education Oyo, (state-owned) has been upgraded to university status.

“We cancelled the payment of N3,000 level in our public primary and secondary schools.

“Our monthly internally generated revenue was increased from N1.8 billion when we came into N3.8 billion.

“In the area of infrastructure, we were able to construct and rehabilitate many roads to link all the zones in the state.

“On security, we created Amotekun to enhance the security of lives and property in addition to support being given to conventional security agencies in the state,” he said.

Makinde added that his administration had kept its promises to prompt and regular payment of salaries and pensions since the assumption of office.

He urged the people to give him their votes to enable him to be re-elected so as to continue providing good governance.

In their separate remarks, the four others of G-5 Governors, otherwise known as the Integrity Group, namely Nyesom Wike (Rivers); Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu); Samuel Ortom (Benue) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), who were present at the rally, urged people of the state to work toward re-election of their colleague, Makinde.

Ortom described Makinde as a trusted, honest and worthy governor.

According to him, the Oyo State Governor (Makinde) believes in equity, fairness, and justice, which the integrity governors stand for.

Ortom said that the G-5 Governors were committed to PDP victory in their respective states in the forthcoming general elections.

Also, Wike, leader of the group, thanked the people of Oyo State for making Makinde available to serve the masses.

He implored them to sustain the trust and confidence imposed in the governor to enable him to get second term to enable him to continue with the good work.

Wike said that Makinde would give PDP members in the state update on the presidential candidate to vote for at the appropriate time.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of the PDP flag to each of the candidates contesting for House of Representatives seats, Senate seats, and the Governorship seat.

In his remarks, PDP Deputy National Chairman (South), Taofeek Arapaja, urged all the party members in the state to brace up and work for the success of the party in the forthcoming general elections.