Maintain status quo – Tinubu intervenes in rift between Akeredolu, Aiyedatiwa

Ima Elijah

The intervention by Tinubu aimed to maintain the status quo, with Akeredolu continuing as governor and Aiyedatiwa as the deputy governor, according to the Presidency.

Tinubu and Aiyedatiwa in Ondo [The Cable]
Tinubu and Aiyedatiwa in Ondo [The Cable]

The development was disclosed by the Ondo State Commissioner for Information, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju.

During the executive council meeting on Thursday, November 30, 2023 which was presided over by Deputy Governor Aiyedatiwa, President Tinubu requested a signed resignation letter from Aiyedatiwa.

The intervention by Tinubu aimed to maintain the status quo, with Akeredolu continuing as governor and Aiyedatiwa as the deputy governor, according to the Presidency.

Ademola-Olateju, a guest on Channels Television’s Lunchtime Politics on Friday, December 01, expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for his leadership in resolving the crisis. He revealed key decisions made during the Abuja meeting, including the President's insistence on maintaining the executive council, party structure, and leadership of the House of Assembly.

The Commissioner disclosed, "He asked for the signed resignation letter of Honourable Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the Deputy Governor undated in case anything untoward happens, so that is what I know."

In a surprising turn of events, the Ondo State House of Assembly and its Speaker withdrew an appeal filed before the Court of Appeal, Abuja. The appeal had challenged the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which had halted the planned impeachment of Deputy Governor Aiyedatiwa.

At the proceedings, counsel for the Speaker and the Assembly, Remi Olatobura, informed the three-member panel of justices that the appeal was being withdrawn in the interest of peace. He stated that the parties had reached a political solution, culminating in the signing of an agreement to withdraw the appeal.

Respondents in the appeal confirmed being served with the notice of withdrawal and did not object to it. Consequently, Justice Haruna Tsammani, leading the panel, dismissed the appeal following its withdrawal by the appellants.

