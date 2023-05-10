The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

LP members drag Bayelsa Govt. to court, for not conducting LG election

News Agency Of Nigeria

At the pre-hearing at the Sagbama High Court on Wednesday, the presiding judge, Justice James Lockie, adjourned the matter to May 24 for hearing.

labour party flag (TheGuardianNg)
labour party flag (TheGuardianNg)

Recommended articles

The applicants, including the Chairman of the state chapter of LP, and 14 LP councillorship candidates in Sagbama Local Government Areas of Bayelsa, are asking the court to compel the Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission (BYSIEC) to conduct council elections after selling forms and publications of election guidelines.

They are also seeking an order to stop a civil servant (Heads of Sagbama Local Government Council) from running the council, describing such actions as unconstitutional, illegal, and ultra vires the powers of the state government.

At the pre-hearing at the Sagbama High Court on Wednesday, the presiding judge, Justice James Lockie, adjourned the matter to May 24 for hearing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to newsmen, counsel to the applicants, Afininh Egbegi, said the matter is being fought against the Bayelsa Government, BYSIEC, Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice, Head of the Local Government Administration, Sagbama Local Government Council, as first, second, third and fourth defendants.

Egbegi said: “The applicants whom we represents have fulfilled all the conditions without exceptions, that is to say, they have bought their forms, filled the forms and even conducted party primaries for the emergence of candidates, who will run for the elections for the positions of chairman and councillors for the 14 wards in Sagbama LGA.

“We have discovered that with the absence of election being conducted and with the expiration of the tenure of the previous local government chairmen and their councillors, Sagbama Local Government is being run by a public servant, the Head of Local Government Administration in conjunction with the government of Bayelsa State.

“We believe this is a subversion of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We believe this is an oppression of the ordinary people and at this point we cannot continue like this.

“That is why we have brought this application to compel BYSIEC and all the respondents to do what they should do according to law.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They owe us that, it is not a matter of somebody’s largesse. It is a question of a public duty.

“We are also asking for injunctive reliefs against the Head of Sagbama Local Government Council, because it is an abuse of office for the head of a local government council.

“We are glad that the courts are not asleep and our clients, the applicants, are peace loving people who believe in due process of law and the judiciary, have approached the courts.

“We are seeking for a judicial review of the acts and conduct of all the respondents because we cannot stop this exercise midway.

“The councils are not an appendage of the executive arm of government and these are weighty constitutional issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Before now, the strategy employed was to get caretaker committee but the Supreme Court has pronounced it unconstitutional, illegal and ultra-vires the powers of this state government.

“Now we now have another strategy, using public officers like the Head of Sagbama Local Council disbursing public funds and running the system.

“That cannot be done. That is an open seismic for corruption. But for now we will keep our gunpowder dry,” he explained.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NBA wants to discipline suspended Adamawa REC, set to file petition

NBA wants to discipline suspended Adamawa REC, set to file petition

Obi, Labour Party ask for live telecast of tribunal proceedings against Tinubu

Obi, Labour Party ask for live telecast of tribunal proceedings against Tinubu

LP members drag Bayelsa Govt. to court, for not conducting LG election

LP members drag Bayelsa Govt. to court, for not conducting LG election

Missile alert sounds in Tel Aviv

Missile alert sounds in Tel Aviv

BREAKING: Court adjourns Obi’s petition against Tinubu to May 17

BREAKING: Court adjourns Obi’s petition against Tinubu to May 17

Tinubu jets out to Europe 19 days before May 29 inauguration

Tinubu jets out to Europe 19 days before May 29 inauguration

Betara, Wase, Doguwa others unite against APC zoning of 10th Reps Speaker

Betara, Wase, Doguwa others unite against APC zoning of 10th Reps Speaker

Court stops NBC from imposing fines on broadcast stations

Court stops NBC from imposing fines on broadcast stations

Prophet alarms alleged plot to plunge Nigeria into military rule

Prophet alarms alleged plot to plunge Nigeria into military rule

Pulse Sports

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Toyin Abraham, Eniola Badmus were vocal supporters of Tinubu

Tinubu appoints Eniola Badmus, Toyin Abraham, other Nollywood stars

Festus Keyamo, SAN

Illiteracy is a disease - Keyamo mocks Obidients over Russian lawyer rumour

President Muhammadu Buhari (right) will hand over office to Bola Tinubu (middle) on May 29, 2023, as constitutionally required [Twitter/@officialABAT]

Why Tinubu will be sworn in on May 29 despite court cases, explained

Presidential candidates, Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwanso (Channels TV)

IReV fails to upload complete results 69 days after 2023 presidential elections