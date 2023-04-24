The sports category has moved to a new website.
LP disowns ex-youth leader Eragbe, says he has been heavily compromised

News Agency Of Nigeria

He alleged that Eragbe had been trying to mislead Nigerians on the true situation in the party.

Mr Anselem Eragbe (TribuneOnline)

Mr Obiora Ifoh, the LP Acting National Publicity Secretary, said this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

“The attention of the party has been drawn to series of letters emanating from the former National Youth Leader, Anselem Eragbe addressed to different groups and media organisations.

“In the last few days, Eragbe has churned out several press releases attacking the activities of the party particularly as it concerns the ongoing court cases.

”We have it on good authority that Eragbe has been heavily compromised to work against the interest of the party in our efforts to reclaim the mandate given to the party at the last presidential election,” Ifoh said.

He alleged that Eragbe had been trying to mislead Nigerians on the true situation in the party.

”Nigerians freely made their choice on who presides over the affairs of this nation but was snatched, a development we are working tirelessly to redress in the courts.

“He has instituted a case against the party and some of our leaders, it is really abnormal that he has resorted to self help instead of allowing the court to give judgement to the cases before it.

“For clarification, his allegation of forgery against the national chairman is already in the court and a date has been fixed for the determination of the matter.

“It therefore amounts to contempt of court to continue to peddle the lies while the matter is pending in the court.

” If he is certain about his claims, he should wait, observe some restraints and prove his allegations in the court,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

