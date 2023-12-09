We’re part of them  —  LP confirms its membership of coalition formed by PDP, others

In a bid to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy, a group of political parties on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, formed a coalition.

The parties comprised the Peoples Democratic Party, the Social Democratic Party, the African Democratic Congress, the Peoples Allied Movement, the Young Progressives Party, the New Nigeria Peoples Party, and the Zenith Labour Party.

The movement tagged the Coalition of Concerned Political Parties was formed at the National Secretariat of the Social Democratic Party, in Abuja with leaders of the political parties in attendance.

However, during the announcement of the movement, one of the major opposition parties in the country, the Labour Party was conspicuously missing.

This tends to validate the speculations that the LP is not planning to join forces with any political party.

But the National Secretary of the party, Umar Farouk, in an interview with ThePunch has confirmed that the LP is a member of the coalition.

Farouk said, “They (coalition) wrote and informed us. In fact, we shortlisted people to represent the party at the session yesterday (Thursday); unfortunately, those who were supposed to be there did not go. But we are together with them. The LP is part and parcel of the coalition.”

Another LP chieftain, Yunusa Tanko, confirmed that the LP has been speaking with the PDP and NNPP to ensure Nigeria does not fall into a one-party state.

