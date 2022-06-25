RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

LP chieftain says quality of candidates responsible for surge in PVC demand

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Chief Okey Enekwe, a chieftain of Labour Party (LP) in Anambra has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to expand its capacity to ensure proper and complete registration of prospective voters.

LP chieftain says quality of candidates responsible for surge in PVC demand. (Guardian)
LP chieftain says quality of candidates responsible for surge in PVC demand. (Guardian)

Enekwe made the call in an interview with newsmen in Awka.

Recommended articles

He said with the number of people seeking to obtain PVC, the country might record the highest number of votes with not less than 50 million ballots.

“There is a problem with INEC, they must increase manpower and machines to accommodate the surge in the demand for PVC.

“There has not been an election in which we recorded above 25 million to 30 million but in this election, we are looking at a minimum of over 50 million votes because every youth wants to vote,” he said.

Enekwe attributed the meteoric rise in demand for Permanent Voter’s Card to the amendment in the Electoral Act and quality of options as candidates.

He said this was the first time Nigerians saw a candidate who looked like who will work for their interest and were willing to express their minds in the election.

According to him, there is an improvement in INEC’s way of conducting elections as a result of the revised Electoral Act which makes room for use of BVAS and electronic transfer of results.

“Nigerians now believe that whatever result that is generated at the polling unit will make sense to the final result that will be announced.

“Nigerians have seen something different from the quality of candidates that political parties have presented to them to vote for.

“It’s no longer news that the Labour Party, through Peter Obi, has become a household name, even a sitting governor was saying recently that Nigerians want fresh alternatives, they are now obedient.

“Our people are tired of how the system is running; nobody has been talking about the challenges of the country and possible solutions to them but Peter Obi,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

LP chieftain says quality of candidates responsible for surge in PVC demand

LP chieftain says quality of candidates responsible for surge in PVC demand

IGP lauds INTERPOL over recovery of stolen vehicles in Niger Republic

IGP lauds INTERPOL over recovery of stolen vehicles in Niger Republic

Akeredolu approves Olugbenga Ojo as new Oba of Isinkan

Akeredolu approves Olugbenga Ojo as new Oba of Isinkan

Policeman gets 30k reward for returning missing dollars to owner

Policeman gets 30k reward for returning missing dollars to owner

Students praise Lagos govt for free education as they end SSCE

Students praise Lagos govt for free education as they end SSCE

Obi, Kwankwaso play the waiting game on presidential candidate, running mate

Obi, Kwankwaso play the waiting game on presidential candidate, running mate

Fresh headache for Machina as Yobe North senatorial aspirant heads to court

Fresh headache for Machina as Yobe North senatorial aspirant heads to court

Recurrent sacking of teachers in Kaduna counterproductive– Stakeholders

Recurrent sacking of teachers in Kaduna counterproductive– Stakeholders

I’ve accepted to serve as Makinde’s new Deputy Chief of Staff - Ojo

I’ve accepted to serve as Makinde’s new Deputy Chief of Staff - Ojo

Trending

Is Fayose to blame for PDP's woeful outing in Ekiti election?

Ayo Fayose and Bisi Kolawole. (Vanguard)

Emi lo kan and City Boy: The PR strength of Tinubu’s campaign [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Emi Lo kan

There is only one way Lawan can return to Senate - INEC

Group lauds Machina for “refusing to step down for Lawan. [thenigerialawyer]

Atiku sets up committee to pacify Wike ahead of 2023 elections

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike. (DailyPost)