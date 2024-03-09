ADVERTISEMENT
LP chieftain backs oil magnate as best to displace Soludo in Anambra

News Agency Of Nigeria

Umeakuka said Nwibe had the capacity to transform Anambra because he believed in Peter Obi’s governance and political philosophy.

Emeka Umeakuka, a Chieftain of the Labour Party in Anambra, has said that Chief Barth Nwibe is the best man for the job of next Anambra governor, come 2025.

Umeakuka told journalists in Awka on Saturday that Anambra needed a thorough-bred, home-grown grassroots politician with critical, creative thinking capacity to provide solutions to identified problems.

Umeakuka, known as a grassroots mobilizer, described Nwibe, an oil magnate, as a man with a blend of intellectual capacity, a rich history of human capacity development and proven records of youth empowerment and employment.

He said leadership had been identified as the problem of any society and that Anambra electorates should be wary and meticulous in choosing the leadership that would be people-oriented and govern with a touch of humanity, character and integrity.

“Anambra requires one who sees the act of governance through the eyes of the masses and not through the whims and caprices of the elite bureaucrats and technocrats.

“It behoves the people to be very critical, careful and analytical in making a well-informed decision that determines their future.

“This is why Anambra needs Chief Nwibe, whose accomplishments in the private sector underscore his ebullience, competence and capability to run for the exalted office of governor of Anambra.

“Nwibe is a man among men, a man of the people, a lavish giver, a philanthropist and a liberal democrat who believes in the liberal concept of power, where the masses are the true custodians,” he said.

Umeakuka said Nwibe had the capacity to transform Anambra because he believed in Peter Obi’s governance and political philosophy.

He said the lawyer, businessman and politician had generated jobs in his private sector engagements and empowered many youths' education through his ‘Ugo Igbo Foundation’, which he had run for over 18 years.

“Available statistics show that over 1,000 youths of Anambra State have benefitted from his free tuition and other entrepreneurial skill acquisition empowerment programmes.

“This record is phenomenal, Barth Nwibe’s effort has built capacity, generated employment and reduced poverty in the state.

“He is the man of the moment, the man to be trusted with the Anambra State governorship mantle, come 2025,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

