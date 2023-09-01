ADVERTISEMENT
LP candidate ends legal action against Deputy Speaker

News Agency Of Nigeria

The candidate, however, said that he would not hesitate to constructively criticise or commend Kalu’s inactions and actions when necessary.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu. [Twitter:@OfficialBenKalu]
Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu. [Twitter:@OfficialBenKalu]

The candidate said on Friday that he would support Kalu to develop the constituency.

Chinasa, who made the promise at a news conference in Abuja, said that he would not appeal the decision of a tribunal that upheld Kalu’s victory at the poll.

The LP candidate had approached Abia Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, to declare him the winner of the election but his prayer was not granted.

According to him, this decision to end the litigation is not due to cowardice, persuasion or coercion but a voluntary action that stems from brotherly love and love of Bende Federal Constituency.

Chinasa added that it was a sacrifice made for the entire South-East Zone following calls and appeals by men and women of repute and social standing as well as interventions by religious leaders.

“Politics is a continuum, the fact that I will not be representing our people in the 10th Assembly does not mean I will not strive within my capacity, in collaboration with all the South East leaders to help to bring dividends of democracy to our people especially Bende.

“There are many initiatives which we have started; we have the school technology to be sited in Bende that will train people in cyber security and data analysis.

“This is to bring internet technology back home so people can work and earn dollars to help to develop Bende, Abia and South-East Zone as whole.

“I remain available, I am here to help in whichever capacity that the deputy speaker wants me to help.

“If there is any area we can collaborate in the interest of democracy and good governance, I will always be there,” he said.

Chinasa praised Governor Alex Otti of Abia, members of his campaign team and his family and friends for supporting him during the struggle.

He appealed to those who might be angry by his decision to understand his intention and cooperate in the interest of Bende.

News Agency Of Nigeria

