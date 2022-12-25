ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Labour Party candidate distributes food items to 1,000 widows, aged in Osun

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mr Olamide Awosunle, the candidate of Labour Party(LP) for Ife Federal Constituency, has distributed foodstuffs to 1,000 widows and aged to celebrate Christmas.

Labour Party candidate distributes food items to 1,000 widows, aged in Osun.
Labour Party candidate distributes food items to 1,000 widows, aged in Osun.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The candidate said the gesture was part of his commitment to providing relief to the less privileged during the festive period.

The situation of the country requires us to be of help to one another most especially, our aged, widows and the less privileged because the poverty rate in the country is quite alarming, people are hungry and angry.

“What I’m doing now is not new because I’m used to it, but may be different because I’m now adorning the clothes of a politician.

“As at today, over 133 million of Nigerians have crossed the poverty line and this is quite unprecedented in the history of our country because it clearly shows we only have two classes now which are the rich and the poor,” he said.

Awosunle, who is also the Special Assistant on Youth Development and Wealth Creations to Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11, added that, ”there’s much suffering in the land.”

“PDP was chased away after 16 years, APC is about rounding up its eight years and Labour Party will become the new bride come 2023 elections, because the people need new party,” Awosunle stated.

He charged Christians to celebrate moderately and be thankful to God for sparing their lives.

Mrs Bisi Awofisayo, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, thanked the donor for gesture.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari says his best not good enough for some Nigerians

Buhari says his best not good enough for some Nigerians

Calling me 'Jubril of Sudan' wasn't a funny joke - Buhari

Calling me 'Jubril of Sudan' wasn't a funny joke - Buhari

Akeredolu felicitates with Nigerians, says the best is good for Nigeria

Akeredolu felicitates with Nigerians, says the best is good for Nigeria

Sokoto, Yobe emerge winners of 37th National Qur'anic Recitation Competition

Sokoto, Yobe emerge winners of 37th National Qur'anic Recitation Competition

Remain hopeful for better nation, Obi urges Nigerians

Remain hopeful for better nation, Obi urges Nigerians

Christmas: Jonathan calls for unity, peace

Christmas: Jonathan calls for unity, peace

Anambra Dep. Gov. confronts soldiers over roadblocks, traffic gridlock

Anambra Dep. Gov. confronts soldiers over roadblocks, traffic gridlock

2023: Tinubu has done well for Igbos, deserves support — Gbajabiamila

2023: Tinubu has done well for Igbos, deserves support — Gbajabiamila

Buhari salutes ex-Chairman of FBN, Ibukun Awosika at 60

Buhari salutes ex-Chairman of FBN, Ibukun Awosika at 60

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi

It is not easy working with Aisha Yesufu – Peter Obi explains

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

No matter how long you protest, we’re going to remove subsidy — Tinubu

Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi (Punch)

3 things Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu have in common

Atiku Abubakar has been dragged to court over his citizenship. (Daily Trust)

Igbo presidency: You don't understand your promise – APC to Atiku