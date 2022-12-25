Labour Party candidate distributes food items to 1,000 widows, aged in Osun.

The candidate said the gesture was part of his commitment to providing relief to the less privileged during the festive period.

“The situation of the country requires us to be of help to one another most especially, our aged, widows and the less privileged because the poverty rate in the country is quite alarming, people are hungry and angry.

“What I’m doing now is not new because I’m used to it, but may be different because I’m now adorning the clothes of a politician.

“As at today, over 133 million of Nigerians have crossed the poverty line and this is quite unprecedented in the history of our country because it clearly shows we only have two classes now which are the rich and the poor,” he said.

Awosunle, who is also the Special Assistant on Youth Development and Wealth Creations to Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11, added that, ”there’s much suffering in the land.”

“PDP was chased away after 16 years, APC is about rounding up its eight years and Labour Party will become the new bride come 2023 elections, because the people need new party,” Awosunle stated.

He charged Christians to celebrate moderately and be thankful to God for sparing their lives.