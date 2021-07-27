LG polls: PDP drags Plateau electoral body to court for charging candidates N1m

PDP said in its affidavit before the court in Jos on Tuesday that the charge was a subterranean move to exclude it from the polls.

Its counsel, Mr Edward Pwajok (SAN) told the court that he was ready to move a motion to stop PLASIEC from conducting the elections since he had served the defendant a notice.

He said the motion was to obtain an interlocutory injunction against PLASIEC over the said fees.

“We are ready for the case today having served the defendant, who has equally replied us through a counter-affidavit.

“It was just on July 26 that we filed our notice of preliminary objection already served on the defendant (PLASIEC) same day and the motion is fixed for hearing and we are ready to proceed with the business of the day,’’ Pwajok announced.

Counsel to PLASIEC, Chief Garba Pwul (SAN), however, objected to Pwajok’s application to move the motion on the ground that he had filed a preliminary objection challenging the court’s jurisdiction.

“Yes, it’s true that we have been served with their interlocutory injunction notice to which we have appropriately responded.

“It’s equally true that we filed a notice of preliminary objection challenging the competence of the suit and the jurisdiction of this court to hear the matter.

“My Lord, I don’t think we have reached there yet, since we have filed a preliminary objection challenging the jurisdiction of this honourable court from entertaining this case brought up by the plaintiff, the PDP.

“We believe that our preliminary objection notice should be uppermost and heard before going into the interlocutory injunction motion on notice filed by the Plaintiff,’’ Pwul argued.