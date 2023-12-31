ADVERTISEMENT
Let’s put politics behind, make Nigeria better in 2024 - APC

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ojelabi also gave the assurance that the government would continue to serve the residents better in 2024 and beyond.

Let's put politics behind, make Nigeria better in 2024 - APC
Let’s put politics behind, make Nigeria better in 2024 - APC

The Lagos State APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, made this remark in his New Year Message on Sunday in Lagos.

“2023 has gone into history and we give gratitude to God for making us witness the beginning of the Year 2024 in God's health of mind and body. May He lead us through this New Year with His divine favour and grace.

“My dear Lagosians, let’s agree to make this year a better one than 2023. Let’s put partisan politics that dotted 2023 behind us and forge ahead to continue to make our state the Centre of Excellence and by extension make Nigeria an excellent nation.

“We must be seen to be engaging in productive activities and actions that will reflect the phrase above,” he said.

Thanking God for the peaceful conduct of the general elections, the APC chairman commended Nigerians for supporting and electing President Bola Tinubu.

He said: “Indeed, it is a great joy for me to be the chairman that produced the first truly progressive president for the country.”

According to him, the Year 2023 also gives Nigerians the opportunity to elect other candidates to contribute to the rescuing of the country.

“Through your votes at the 2023 elections, you gave testimonies and practically demonstrated your love, belief and support for our progressive ideology.

“You gave our party the nod to spread the magic with which we have made Lagos State a true Center of Excellence to the entire nation,” he said.

The chairman assured residents that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his team were ready to make the New Year “a glorious one for us through superlative performance.

“It is only left for you and me to do everything to cooperate with them in making life better for us.”

Ojelabi also gave the assurance that the government would continue to serve the residents better in 2024 and beyond.

He added: “The New Year will be that of progressive hope and aspirations for all and sundry in the state and the nation following the painstaking implementation of the THEMES Plus agenda of our state government and the RENEWED HOPE agenda of the federal government.

“Our party will not disappoint you but will improve on its performance index by providing more dividends of democracy in all sectors of the economy.

“I implore you to continue to be law-abiding citizens and embrace peaceful coexistence. It is under an atmosphere of peace that love, justice and development can be achieved.

“The government needs your cooperation and collaboration to achieve the many programmes it has in stock for the citizenry.”

He prayed that the Year 2024 would usher in abundant blessings of God, better economic realities, and other good things in life for residents.

News Agency Of Nigeria

