Leave Wike out of crisis in Edo PDP - Onaiwu urges party faithful

News Agency Of Nigeria

He advised the PDP members in Edo to focus on building a strong and united party.

Onaiwu’s advice is contained in a statement he issued on Tuesday. He said “people are just using Wike’s name to score cheap political points”, whereas “Wike has moved on and should be allowed to face his duties as FCT Minister.”

“I want to make it clear that these insinuations are unfounded and should be disregarded by all PDP faithful in Edo,” he stated.

He advised the PDP members in Edo to focus on building a strong and united party called on all members of the party to work assiduously toward achieving the common goal of winning the 2024 governorship election in the state.

“We need to focus on building a strong and united PDP in Edo.

“We should not allow ourselves to be distracted by insinuations and hearsay.

“Let us work together toward the common goal of winning the 2024 governorship election in the state.” Onaiwu stated.

He urged all PDP members in Edo to remain resolute and committed to the party’s ideals and principles. He also called on the media to be professional and objective in their reporting.

“Let us not allow ourselves to be used by politicians to score cheap political points,” Onaiwu said.

