ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Lawmaker slams Obaseki as he joins Edo governorship race

Bayo Wahab

Dekeri also faulted those demanding that the next governor of Edo State should be from Edo Central senatorial district.

Hon. Anamero Dekeri. [Twitter/Dekeri]
Hon. Anamero Dekeri. [Twitter/Dekeri]

Recommended articles

Dekeri, who is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), however, slammed Governor Godwin Obaseki, saying his administration had failed to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

The federal lawmaker, who seeks to emerge as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in February, said this at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

“I stand before you with a sense of purpose and determination. My name is Honourable Anamero Dekeri, and I am honoured to declare my sincere interest in seeking the APC ticket for the Edo 2024 governorship election,” he declared.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assessing Obaseki’s PDP-led administration, Dekeri said, “Even the blind can see that the government of the state led by Godwin Obaseki is an abysmal failure. People are suffering, people are dying. Basic infrastructures have collapsed. The industries to employ our teeming population are no longer there, all sectors are in bad shape.”

Dekeri also faulted those demanding that the next governor of Edo State should be from Edo Central senatorial district.

He said zoning breeds incompetence, adding that the right competencies and skills should be considered.

“It is time Nigeria began to see beyond the leadership of turn by turn because, in my view, zoning breeds incompetence. And once an individual has a sense of entitlement, it could bring out the worst from that human. So we should be looking at a state where we choose leaders on the strength of their competence to lead. Let us dump the turn-by-turn politics,” he said.

The lawmaker also noted that in terms of population, the central senatorial district, which he said has produced two consecutive governors, has the least number of voters among the three senatorial districts, because it’s about 12% of the voting population of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edo North, where I come from, has the second largest population in the state, with about 36% of the state population. We have only been privileged to produce a governor in the person of Comrade Adams Oshiohomole

“On the issue of zoning, the APC as a party in Edo State is not the ruling party. You can only give what you have, we are looking at how we will wrest power from this Obaseki-led leadership that is bereft of ideas that the state is subject to. We should have the power first before talking about zoning,” he maintained.

The lawyer, who describes himself as a philanthropist, said all through his career, he had championed education, economic empowerment, and social justice.

Dekeri added that his leadership style is dynamic, focusing on the needs of the people and ensuring that every policy decision aligns with the principles of fairness, justice, and equity.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed the Edo governorship poll for September 21, 2024.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lawmaker slams Obaseki as he joins Edo governorship race

Lawmaker slams Obaseki as he joins Edo governorship race

Groups call for Betta Edu’s prosecution, ask Tinubu to reverse Shehu’s suspension

Groups call for Betta Edu’s prosecution, ask Tinubu to reverse Shehu’s suspension

Okonkwo defends Bwala, says nothing is wrong with his meeting with Tinubu

Okonkwo defends Bwala, says nothing is wrong with his meeting with Tinubu

Stakeholders urge Tinubu to eradicate sale of new naira notes in Nigeria

Stakeholders urge Tinubu to eradicate sale of new naira notes in Nigeria

Let's not lie to ourselves, here are 4 reasons we NEED religion in Nigeria

Let's not lie to ourselves, here are 4 reasons we NEED religion in Nigeria

Nigerian Army set to flush out bandits, kidnappers from Taraba State

Nigerian Army set to flush out bandits, kidnappers from Taraba State

Don’t spare anybody involved in Edu's scandal, all should be brought to book - Obi tells Tinubu

Don’t spare anybody involved in Edu's scandal, all should be brought to book - Obi tells Tinubu

Delta troops destroy 60 illegal refining sites, nabs 30 suspected oil thieves in 1 week

Delta troops destroy 60 illegal refining sites, nabs 30 suspected oil thieves in 1 week

Ex-Minister of Power, Agunloye granted ₦50m bail by FCT High Court

Ex-Minister of Power, Agunloye granted ₦50m bail by FCT High Court

Pulse Sports

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nyesom Wike and Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara [Premium Times]

We will know who's in charge in Rivers when the time comes - Wike

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri re-elected. (Punch)

Supreme Court dismisses SDP’s appeal against Fintiri’s re-election

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi (Sim) Fubara. [Twitter:@SimFubaraKSC]

Despite Tinubu's intervention, Fubara yet to re-present 2024 budget to Rivers Assembly

An APC party supporter waves the party's flag at an election campaign rally in Edo State [Twitter/@PastorIzeIyamu]

APC begins sale of forms for Edo governorship race