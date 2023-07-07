ADVERTISEMENT
Lawmaker drums support, prayers for Tinubu, other leaders

News Agency Of Nigeria

The lawmaker also pledged his continued readiness to bring speedy development to his constituency through quality representation.

President Bola Tinubu.
President Bola Tinubu.

Jatau (APC-Kokona West) made the call on Friday in Garaku while playing host to Hausa/Fulani community in Kokona Local Government Area of the state.

He said that Tinubu, Sule and the other elected and appointed leaders need the support of all Nigerians to succeed with their mandates.

The deputy majority leader appreciated them for the visit, assuring of his support at all times.

“I want to call on you, the people of Kokona LGA and other Nigerians to continue to support President Bola Tinubu, Gov. Sule and other leaders to succeed.

“And to enable us and other people enjoy more dividends of democracy,” the assemblyman said.

Jatau said he will continue to support Sule considering the governor’s developmental strides in the state.

The lawmaker also pledged his continued readiness to bring speedy development to his constituency through quality representation.

Besides, Jatau urged them to be their brothers keeper’s and co-exist peacefully with their neighbours for development to thrive.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Hausa/Fulani Community in the area, Malam Bashir Shagari, said that the visit was to identify and congratulate Jatau on his electoral victory and for emerging as the deputy majority leader of the House.

Shagari said that they also supported Jatau for identifying with Mr Ibrahim Balarabe as Speaker of the Seventh State Assembly.

“We are here to identify and congratulate you on your position as the Deputy Majority Leader of the House.

“We have thrown our weight behind you for identifying with Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi as Speaker of the Seventh Assembly in the state,” he said.

The chairman further assured the state governor of their loyalty and support to succeed.

News Agency Of Nigeria

