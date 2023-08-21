Lawmaker donates Wi-fi to youths to build their digital skills in Anambra

The lawmaker representing Awka South 1 Constituency of Anambra, Henry Mbachu (LP), has donated Wi-fi to youths of his area to build their digital skills.

In a speech at the project launch in Awka on Sunday, Mbachu said that digital skills have the capacity to keep young people busy and take their minds away from crime and criminality.

He expressed concern over the “growing incidents of crime” in the area and urged the youths to acquire internet skills for e-business and sundry useful digital activities. According to him, if the youths embraced digital skill positively, it will help to provide them with the opportunity to earn decent living.

The lawmaker said that the Wi-Fi project was part of the revolution he promised to bring to make a difference in all the communities in the constituency. He said that he had paid for the Wi-fi services for the people of Awka and Okpuno for one year for a start, subject to renewal.

He said the free Wi-fi would be installed at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (Unizik) and Paul University communities,10 Secondary Schools and 44 village squares in the constituency. He assured the people of more human development projects and quality representation, describing the two elements as the hallmark of his party.

Mbachu said that the welfare of the people, particularly that of the youths and widows, should not be the sole responsibility of government. The Wi-fi was handed over to the beneficiaries through their Village Heads and representatives from Awka, Okpuno, Unizik and Paul University.

Mbachu urged them “to enjoy the modern world, which belongs to the internet world.

“I beg all the beneficiaries of the project to make good use of the Wi-fi services so as to benefit from its economic values,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project was sponsored in collaboration with Airtel Nigeria. Mbachu said the need for partnership with the private sector to provide services for the people had become imperative to quicken the process of development in the state.

NAN report that shortly after his inauguration in the state House of Assembly in June, Mbachu took up a part-time teaching appointment with the Ministry of Education and presently teaches Physics at Igwebuike Grammar School, Awka.

In a speech, the Airtel representative at the event, Mr Jerry Ani, urged the youths to deploy the Wi-fi in genuine businesses. Ani said that Airtel would launch its 5-G network in Awka in September to boost services in the area.

The Special Adviser to Gov. Chukwuma Soludo on Youth Matters, Dr Nelson Omenugha, commended Mbachu for the initiative. He said that the effort was in line with Soludo’s agenda of making Anambra a digital state.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, the Chairman of Umunuoke Village, Awka, Mr Innocent Anagor, urged the lawmaker to sustain his good work for the constituents.

