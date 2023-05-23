Lawan not interested in another term as senate president

Lawan said this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

"I have read some media reports that I have joined the race for the Presidency of the 10th Senate.

"Ordinarily I would not have responded to these reports but when lies are not refuted, they have the tendency to create an illusion of truth.

"The truth is that I have never told anyone or held a meeting with anyone that I am running for the Presidency of the 10th Senate, so the public should discountenance the reports.