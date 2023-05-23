The sports category has moved to a new website.
Lawan not interested in another term as senate president

News Agency Of Nigeria

Lawan says he'll remain focused on finding solutions to the numerous leadership issues in the APC.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, won't contest for the top seat in the 10th National Assembly [Tope Brown]
Lawan said this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

"I have read some media reports that I have joined the race for the Presidency of the 10th Senate.

"Ordinarily I would not have responded to these reports but when lies are not refuted, they have the tendency to create an illusion of truth.

"The truth is that I have never told anyone or held a meeting with anyone that I am running for the Presidency of the 10th Senate, so the public should discountenance the reports.

"The fact remains that I am part of the leadership of our great party, the APC, seeking to find solutions to the numerous issues arising from the contests for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly and I will continue to remain focused on that," he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

