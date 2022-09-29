RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

End of the road for Lawan as he accepts court judgement on his disqualification

Bayo Wahab

Lawan says he accepted the judgment and decided not to appeal after due consultations with his political associates and supporters.

After two decades, Ahmed Lawan will not return to the National Assembly.
The court on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, ordered the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise Bashir Machina as the candidate for the Yobe North senatorial district election.

Reacting to the judgment on Thursday, September 29, 2022, Lawan in a statement published on his official Twitter account said he won’t appeal the court’s verdict.

He said accepted the judgment and decided not to appeal after due consultations with his political associates, supporters, and well-wishers.

The statement reads: “Yesterday, Wednesday, September 28, 2022, the Federal High Court in Damaturu delivered judgment on the rightful candidate for Yobe North Senatorial District for the 2023 National Assembly elections.

“The said judgement disqualifies my candidature and therefore my participation in the elections.

“After due consultations with my political associates, supporters and well-wishers, I have decided not to appeal against the judgement. I accept the judgement.”

“To my constituents, I thank you all for your unflinching support, loyalty and unreserved commitment to the course of building our people and Yobe North Senatorial District and indeed Yobe State.

“I want to assure you that I will continue to serve you in my personal and any other capacity at all times.”

“We journeyed together for a long time, and this journey will remain a lifelong journey. It has been a wonderful relationship and it can only get stronger. I am indebted to you all. Alhamdulillah.

The court judgement brings Lawan’s two decades of being a member of the National Assembly to an end.

